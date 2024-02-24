Google and USDR help state and local governments with generative AI





Civic tech nonprofit US Digital Response, with support from Google, announced Thursday that it will launch a new initiative this spring to help state and local governments develop the use of generative artificial intelligence.

Google will provide the group with $1 million in funding and free technical support through the Google.org Fellowship Program, according to the announcement. US Digital Response will hire a resident generative AI technician who will set the overall direction of the program and define how USDR helps the government make the most of the technology. Stated.

This spring, Google will send a group of fellows to USDR for six-month terms, who will be matched with government partners and provide support for generative AI projects tailored to community needs, according to the announcement.

The development of a prototype unemployment insurance tool powered by generative AI serves as another part of Civic Tech Group's renewed focus on AI, according to the announcement. This tool provides plain language translation support for employees with limited English proficiency. Spanish speakers and government agencies provided input into the initial development of the tool, the announcement continued.

“Like any technology, AI is just a tool and cannot magically solve complex problems. However, when used thoughtfully and transparently, AI can help, especially for communities on the margins. It can open up new ways to improve service delivery. We are creating a safe space for governments to test their hypotheses and begin that journey,” said Hilary Hartley, CEO of USDR. said in the announcement.

“Through our support of the National Digital Response, we can help the National Digital Response provide the guidance and capacity to governments across the country to take advantage of this opportunity. Roll up your sleeves and get to work. We can't wait,” Jen Carter, Google.org's global head of technology, added in the announcement.

By Keely Quinlan Keely Quinlan reports on privacy and digital government for StateScoop. She was an investigative reporter for Clarksville Now, Tennessee, where she lived and covered local crime, courts, public education, and public health. Her work has appeared in Teen Vogue, Stereogum, and other outlets. She earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's degree in sociocultural analysis from New York University.

