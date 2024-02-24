Seven startups compete for investment in the 2024 College New Venture Challenge





Published on Friday, February 23, 2024

The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and the University of Illinois Grainger School of Engineering are pleased to announce the seven finalists selected to compete in the College New Venture Challenge (CNVC) finals.

On Friday, March 1, finalists will present their business plans to a panel of judges and investors for a portion of an investment pool expected to exceed $200,000.

This year, the Granger School of Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will also award the Granger Engineering CNVC Award. This prestigious award supports his CNVC team, which is comprised of students from both the University of Illinois and the University of Chicago. These collaborative teams will be eligible to compete for an additional prize pool of $75,000 provided by Grainger Engineering. Participation in the final round of the CNVC competition is not a prerequisite to compete for a Grainger Engineering CNVC award.

Selection of this year's finalists was extremely difficult, said Starr Marcello (AM 04, MBA 17), associate dean of the MBA program and CNVC professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. These teams are incredible and we look forward to supporting them grow their business throughout the course and beyond.

The 2024 finalists are:

Berries // Berries are a gut-strengthening beverage that can relieve acute intestinal pain and help rebuild your microbiome over time. Backed by science, the company is on a mission to support people on their journey to better health. BYLD Innovations // BYLD Innovations is bringing his BYLD state-of-the-art portable and collapsible 3D printer to improve access to 3D printing and innovation. Domain Diligence // Domain Diligence is an online platform that enables investment banks to speed up and simplify the due diligence process for M&A transactions, allowing them to focus on delivering maximum value to their clients. Lynkr Inc. // Lynkr is a university-specific social app designed for event planning and engagement within the university ecosystem, including UCicago. Uniquely streamline event organization by allowing students to invite specific groups with one click, manage block and allow lists, and track attendance, and students can enjoy new features like live chat and friend tracking. How can you get involved with the school? MethaFarm // MethaFarm aims to improve the localization and sustainability of small farm waste management systems. Using a small anaerobic digester, waste is processed into fertilizer and biogas, which can be converted into electricity. Carbon byproducts are collected and sold. Resolv // Resolv builds blockchain security tools that enable cryptocurrency businesses to recover stolen assets. If all other prevention mechanisms fail, Resolv is the last line of defense to return something legitimate. TrackPatch // TrackPatch is a bioadhesive tracker that can be easily applied to a child's skin to locate them and receive important alerts in case of an emergency. This product features a silicone-based bioadhesive that ensures maximum reliability and biocompatibility. With TrackPatch, you can keep your kids safe with just a tap.

Founded in 2012, CNVC is one of five courses in the University of Chicago Booth School of Business New Venture Challenge, which has raised more than $1.2 billion and incubated more than 370 companies that are still active. A pioneering and top-ranked startup accelerator. We invested and achieved approximately $8.5 million in mergers and exits.

University accelerator alumni include success stories such as Cubii, Wasoko, MoneyThink, Quevos, and Fronen.

CNVC hosts returning undergraduate students from Chicago as well as entrepreneurship students from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's City Scholars program.

“Each year, the excellence of our group exceeds our expectations, especially as we increase the diversity of our mixed teams,” said Jed Taylor, assistant dean of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Granger School of Engineering. Stated. “This year, we are particularly pleased to introduce the new Grainger Engineering CNVC Award, which celebrates outstanding innovation and teamwork. We are looking forward to the finals and wish all the teams the best of luck.”

