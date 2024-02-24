Endeavor Ireland champions innovation in Northern Ireland with new scale-up program





At the heart of Northern Ireland's burgeoning tech scene, a new chapter unfolds as Endeavor Ireland announces the second group of its long-awaited Northern Ireland Scaling Program. This initiative bridges the gap between aspiring technology entrepreneurs and the resources they need to make the leap, marking an important milestone not only for participants but also for the entire region's technology ecosystem. Become. The program, which will launch at KPMG's Belfast office, promises to combine mentorship, networking and development opportunities aimed at taking participating companies to new heights.

Spotlighting influential entrepreneurs

In a move that highlights Endeavor Ireland's commitment to fostering high-impact entrepreneurship, the program welcomes a diverse group of founders including Ryan Donnelly of Enzai, Mark Dowds of RESPONSIBLE and Roger Johnston of Axial3D . Each of these leaders is at the helm of an innovative venture and represents the potential for technology-led transformation in Northern Ireland. Through customized mentorship sessions, they are prepared to gain valuable insights and strategies to navigate the complexities of business expansion in today's competitive environment.

Building a supportive ecosystem

Underpinning this work is Endeavor Ireland's broader mission to create an organization that supports technology entrepreneurs around the world. With a 26-year history and network spanning 42 global markets, Endeavor's expansion into Northern Ireland continues with its commitment to the region's technology community, starting last year with its first program focused on women entrepreneurs. It shows a deepening. Rory Guinan, Managing Director of Endeavor Ireland, said this latest addition was testament to the organization's dedication to unlocking the potential of Northern Irish businesses and elevating them on the world stage.

Looking to the future

The five-month journey that awaits participants in the Northern Ireland Scale Up Program is more than just a series of mentoring sessions. It's an opportunity to make lasting connections, challenge preconceptions, and leapfrog barriers to success. As these entrepreneurs hone their strategies, optimize their operations and prepare to expand their reach, the ripple effects of their growth will benefit not only their companies but also the wider Northern Ireland tech ecosystem. It will bring. With Endeavor Ireland at the helm, guiding and supporting these visionaries, Northern Ireland’s technology future looks brighter than ever.

