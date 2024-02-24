Virus email claims Gmail will be shut down on August 1st





Google forced to deny shutting down Gmail

SOPA Image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

An email message from Google has gone viral stating that Gmail service will be shutting down on August 1st.

This realistic-looking email message was posted on X (previously known as Twitter) with the headline Google is discontinuing Gmail. This apparently genuine statement addressed to Gmail users reminds all 2 billion account holders that Gmail will be shutting down on his August 1st, and starting from this date, sending, receiving, and saving emails will no longer be supported. It helped inform me that.

You can access and download all your emails until August 1, 2024, when they are read.

Fake email claiming Gmail will be shut down

Google/X

Perhaps it's no surprise that many took this very seriously. Especially since there has been genuine talk over the past few months about Google deleting old Gmail accounts and new rules that deny certain messages sent to his Gmail account by bulk senders. .

Add to this the fact that Google has a history of shutting down services that many people find useful. Think of Google Stadia, for example. This email shocked the entire X.

However, astute readers will quickly notice that posts on X are marked as manipulated media. The Manipulated Media policy states that posts containing media that have been materially and deceptively altered, manipulated, or fabricated are prohibited. It appears that the statement that was being circulated did indeed have such changes. This was actually a modified copy of Google's statement about removing the basic HTML view of Gmail messages.

Google tweeted denying Gmail closure

Google/X

While some people may think such posts are just for fun, such misinformation can cause unnecessary anxiety among service users. It may also lead to phishing emails. Google itself responded by posting the following message to X: “Gmail is here to stay.”

I have asked Google for a statement and will update this article if it is released.

