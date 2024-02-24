Facades+ returns to Washington DC on March 20th





The Facades+ conference series returns to Washington, DC on March 20th. The event will be held at the Washington Plaza Hotel in the heart of the nation's capital.

The one-day symposium will be co-chaired by Jason Wright, president of Hickok-Cole College. and Thomas Collard, assistant principal at Hickok Cole. The event will feature eight of his presentations by experts. Throughout his day, attendees can plan to connect with peers in the AEC industry and expand their professional network. The symposium will also host a methods and materials exhibition hall where attendees can speak directly with representatives who will help specify products for upcoming projects.

(Ron Blunt Photography) Reclad Relocation: 20 Mass Avenue

The day begins with a spotlight on the mixed-use development located at 20 Massachusetts Avenue, just three minutes from Union Station in Washington, DC. The original facade was opaque and dominant. The new envelope boasts a sleek, minimalist glass façade that cascades downwards and reflects the surrounding landscape. This building was originally a seven-story government building. It has been transformed into a 10-story mixed-use development that includes the Royal Sonesta Hotel, new office space, retail, restaurants and an amenity penthouse. These programs surround a new 10-story central atrium, directing the eye skyward and fostering a more seamless indoor-outdoor connection. LEO A DALY project architects Janki Bhatia and Andrew Graham will educate attendees about the building's design intent. Paul Totten, WSP's facade consultant, explains more about facades and detailing. DPR Construction's Thilo Wilhelmsen provides insight into the collaboration involved in delivering an exemplary adaptive reuse project.

Superior design and envelope performance

The day's program also includes an informative presentation by Jason Danielson, GSA's Architectural Envelope Leader. He details his GSA approach to the envelope and the many programs created to improve collaboration with architects and contractors, including his P100, GSA BECx, and Design and Construction Excellence. A high-performance, resilient envelope is a critical part of how GSA manages federal property.

National Geographic headquarters' new public plaza facade

Another case study takes a closer look at National Geographic headquarters. It is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The headquarters renovation takes advantage of an underutilized back entrance. The design and construction incorporated a number of cutting-edge architectural techniques, including parametric modeling and a nighttime show on the building facade made possible by electrochromic glass. The new pavilion design ties in with the revitalized plaza façade. Tom Corrado, vice principal at Hickok Coal, will lead a panel discussion on some of these innovative applications. The panel includes Mark Ramirez, principal and project director at Hickok Coal; Colin Davis, Hickok Cole associate and project architect. Brian Lantz, Project Executive, HITT Contracting.

Sustainable practices: conversations with contractors

Panel discussions with leading regional contractors will facilitate a space for informative conversations between architects and contractors. Molly Lagrani, vice president of Clark Construction. Isaiah Walston, HITT Director of Sustainability. and Brian DeWitt, Division Vice President, Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, discuss the trajectory of construction and manufacturing, including emerging trends in technology, sustainability, and circularity. As a key factor in energy consumption and carbon emissions, the building envelope is at the forefront of any green building project. This roundtable will propose practical solutions for envelope efficiency that participants can implement in their own practices.

stack story

In the afternoon, there will be a presentation about The Stacks, a mixed-use development located in the heart of Washington, DC's iconic Buzzard Point neighborhood. Hear from P. Christian Bailey, director of Morris Adjmi. Jeffrey Carr, Head of Architectural Technology, Simpson, Gumpertz & Hegar; And Andrew Christopher of real estate developer Akridge has worked on large-scale projects conceived on a human scale. The scale and complexity of the development is unique, as constructing two buildings on the site requires parallel construction work and coordination between members of his team. In this presentation, attendees will stroll through the winding Corso, the district of sophisticated walk-up he maisonettes, charming boutique retail shops, and stunning views of the city and water.

Virginia Tech Innovation Campus Academic Building (Courtesy of SmithGroup) Virginia Tech Innovation Campus Heliomorphic Design

The final presentation of the day was Dongyeop Lee, Co-Lead of Computational Design at SmithGroup. Peter He, an associate at SmithGroup, will introduce the sustainable efforts he pioneered with technology at the Virginia Tech University Innovations His Campus Academic Building (ICAB). ICAB will be the centerpiece of the new Northern Virginia campus. Its façade is essentially sun-shaped and shaped by the sun's movement for daylighting, heat gain reduction and solar power generation. Building mass is informed and faceted by a generative algorithm that leverages AI processes for analysis. Each surface was optimized for daylight, glare, views, heat gain, solar power, and urban morphology.

