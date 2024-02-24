Do you want to become enlightened? Meet Cynthia at MoMA





Shanna Moulton Photo: Jonathan Dorado

Cynthia lives alone and wears a lot of floral patterned nightgowns. Her home is sometimes decorated with kitschy paintings of animals and trees, or spiral crystals and sculptures. She has lots of things to ease and optimize her, including an electric blanket, an automatic lotion dispenser for her, and a balance ball and band for her. Cynthia loves her stuff. She frequently touches the plasma sphere with quiet satisfaction. But she's looking for more than just pleasure. Cynthia hopes that she will find her meaning through what she has earned.

Cynthia is the alter ego of artist Shanna Moulton, a performance that has been running for 22 years. Moulton is currently taking her to New York's Museum of Modern Art, where her installation titled “Meta/Physical Therapy” is on display until April 21st. The darkened gallery glows with the warm, whimsical light of six videos, two of which are projected onto giant bell jars/vases. The sculpture features a set piece in the shape of a , and more than a dozen neon lamps rising toward a rainbow halo. This is a critique of consumerism, Moulton told me at the museum, but I'm critiquing myself and my guilt at consuming and being an ignorant white woman.

In the show, the video story begins with Cynthia receiving an Amazon package. It arrives via a projected stream that snakes along the gallery floor. Inside the box is a ceramic vase. Cynthia didn't know where to put it, so naturally she Googled “Where should I put a vase?” The results flow out of your computer like a kind of virtual tsunami. From there, the journey gets even stranger. After Cynthia has a vision of a floating menstrual cup forming the tarot card Seven of Cups, she spins around town in a rotating personal steam sauna tent and crashes into a tree. Afterwards, the water spirit guides her through physical therapy, which corresponds to the 7th stage of alchemy, and she is sublimated into solar energy.

Moulton seems like a more normal person. She's friendly but reserved, and she probably even comes across as old-fashioned (oh my gosh, she said it more than once). She looks different from Cynthia, she doesn't have the unflattering bob or bright makeup, but her eyes are the same. Moulton uses her eyes to great comedic effect in the video. Cynthia always looks like she has a furrowed brow. She has no idea what's going on.

She has very little independence. She just goes with the flow no matter what happens to her, Moulton said. I feel the same way. Because in today's world, all these things are happening to us, all these things are being bought or advertised. And I'm just going with the flow. But many of us, including Moulton, are critical of our relationship to that flow. Innocent Cynthia was not. She represents a version of her creator who she might have been had she never left California or gone to art school. It's just me and I'll never recognize myself, Moulton said with a laugh.

Moulton's parents owned a mobile home park for seniors called Whispering Pines in rural California near Yosemite. Cynthia was originally based a bit on the women she lives there and invites Moulton into her house, which is full of tchotchkes and birds, to play puzzles with her. Similarly, the Moulton family styled their home with things they found at thrift shops and flea markets. Moulton's mother, Vivian, made mosaics and had a collection of hand-shaped objects, some of which she displayed in the garden as a kind of gag, so they looked like dead people reaching out. Moulton said.

Like the patriarchs, the young Moulton liked to decorate his bedroom with mass-produced objects, but his relationship with them was put to the test by attending art school. When you go to art school for the first time, everything sucks, Moulton says. She abandoned the kitschy aesthetic of her childhood as embarrassing for a while until she came up with the idea of ​​her Cynthia.

Moulton was 13 when David Lynch's Twin Peaks aired on ABC, and she said the now cult-favorite television series changed her life forever. Although she didn't have a dark secret second life of her own, she had a relationship with the girls at the center of the show who lived in a small town on the edge of the forest. Years later, when she was trying to come up with a title for her new art project, she paid homage to both her parents and Lynch (a ceiling fan plays a role in the MoMA show). , I chose “Whispering Pines.”

In an earlier version of Whispering Pines, Cynthia was a sad woman wearing clothes implanted with medical equipment created by Moulton. In her first video, she goes to the grocery store wearing a purple and white striped dress and holding her hemorrhoid pillow in perfect position. Moulton's incarnation, Cynthia, is always at the center of the project, both in video and live performance, where she interacts with projections and uses her body to bridge the physical and digital realms. (If that sounds light-headed to her, note that during one performance she poured Pepto-Bismol on herself.) Moulton is a frequent collaborator with composer Nick Hallett. We are also planning a series of performances at MoMA in April. They perform a kind of medical ritual with a live band, bringing Cynthia into a higher state of consciousness.

Cynthia has long sought spiritual as well as physical healing, but over the past decade, Whispering Pines has become more mysterious. Videos are now more polished and visually rich. Images of her third eye are abundantly displayed as she walks through labyrinths and spirals, visited repeatedly by the singing sphinx. Moulton is fascinated by New Age practices, and the biography on her website is not dedicated to any of them, although there is an image of her birth chart drawn by her uncle. I thought of this as a project to find my spirituality, but I don't think that will ever happen, she said. That is, art production is spirituality.

Shana Moulton. Meta/Physical Therapy. 202324. 202324. 8 channel 4K and high definition video (color, sound; 14:49 minutes), MDF, vinyl, seating, scrim, props, window gel, dimensions vary. Photo: Courtesy of the artist, Galerie Crvecur, Galerie Gregor Steiger. 2024 Shanna Moulton

In Whispering Pines, items in Cynthia's home open portals or lead her to other places and dimensions, where she experiences some kind of epiphany or enlightenment. But by the next episode, she's back to her starting point and she seems none the wiser.

At first, I thought this was a commentary on the Sisyphean failure loop, the ad hoc American consumer culture, and the superficiality of how products are marketed, especially to women. I found myself stuck in that loop a few nights after my interview with Moulton, as I sat on my couch, impatiently scrolling through wrist brace recommendations. Two previous purchases did not relieve my carpal tunnel symptoms. When nothing worked, I bought an expensive ergonomic footrest to calm myself down. Moulton told me that if she could, she would buy every beauty product advertised. He's still looking for someone to do everything he promised, Shedd said. Aren't we all?

The exhibition's MoMA curator, Erika Papernik Shimizu, described Whispering Pines to me as an optimistic critique without a hint of irony. And it is true that behind the constant failures there are opportunities. Starting over means having a second chance. You may laugh at Cynthia's navette, but her seriousness is touching. She's willing to try almost anything. She knows that enlightenment can be found anywhere if you just look for it.

