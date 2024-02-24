Google reveals Gemini AI cannot be trusted on political topics after AI gave biased response to Prime Minister Modi





Tech giant Google said on Saturday it had quickly addressed an issue with its Gemini AI tool, which drew the ire of the Indian government for its allegedly biased response to questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

We quickly addressed this issue. Gemini is built as a creativity and productivity tool, and it's not always reliable, especially when responding to some prompts about current events, political topics, and evolving news. A Google spokesperson said this is something they're constantly working on improving.

The company says Gemini is built around AI principles and has safeguards in place to predict and test a wide range of safety risks. Google also says it prioritizes identifying harmful or policy-violating reactions and removing them from appearing on Gemini.

On Friday, a post on social media platform X sparked a discussion about chatbot programming. The center also indicated its intention to take action against the company.

When asked if Prime Minister Modi is a fascist, the AI ​​tool said he has been accused of implementing policies that some experts characterize as fascist. The AI ​​tool also added that these charges are based on a number of factors, including the BJP's Hindu nationalist ideology, its crackdown on dissent, and its use of violence against religious minorities.

In contrast, when similar questions were asked about former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, there was no clear answer.

Reacting to a post from a journalist's verified account, Electronics and IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took cognizance of the alleged bias issue at Google Gemini.

These are in direct violation of Rule 3(1)(b) of the Intermediate Rules of the IT Act (IT Rules) and in violation of several provisions of the Penal Code, he said, adding that Google AI, Google India, the Ministry said on social media platform X, tagged. PhD in Electronics and IT (MeitY). Journalists had shared screenshots of the Q&A session.

Chandrasekhar again addressed Google on Saturday, clarifying that clarifications about the unreliability of its AI models do not absolve or exempt the platform from the law, saying that India's Digital Nagrik He warned that it should not be experimented with with inferior platforms or algorithms.

The government has said this before – I repeat it for the attention of @GoogleIndia…Our DigitalNagriks should not be experimented with unreliable platforms/algorithms/models…'Sorry But unreliability is not exempt from the law, Chandrasekhar posted on X.

A senior official also told BusinessLine that MeitY is in the process of issuing a notice to Google. However, there was no such development at this time.

Google on Thursday apologized for inaccuracies in the historical depictions its Gemini AI chatbot was creating and temporarily stopped generating images of people from that day.

Google says it values ​​information quality across its products and has developed protections against low-quality information, along with tools to help people learn more about the information they see online.

If the quality of the response is low or there is an outdated response, we will promptly implement improvements. He added that he is also giving people an easy way to verify information with a double-check feature that assesses whether there is content on the web that supports Gemini's answers.

