Millennials with fewer children could weigh on economy for 10 years





Millennials are having fewer children than previous generations, a fact that could hold back economic growth for more than a decade.

Some childless millennials are taking money that would have been spent on childcare to splurge on luxuries popular among childless DINK couples, such as luxury vacations and fancy boats. There may be people who do, but they may not be moved by that.

But such spending won't be enough to offset the economic impact of a declining population in the long run, especially given that the U.S. birth rate has collapsed over the past half-century, economists told Business Insider. Told.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were only 11.1 births per 1,000 people in 2022. This is a plunge of 53% compared to the record set in 1960, when births per 1,000 people were 23.7.

James Pomeroy, global economist at HSBC, said the infant shortage has become particularly acute since the pandemic. He estimated that the national birth rate is currently falling by about 2% each year and will not rise in 2023, as experts had originally predicted.

This leaves the United States, like countries like China, where population declines are so severe that governments shell out cash to persuade people to have more children, that their population levels will remain “very low” in the long run. You are at risk of falling into a situation.

“What you're talking about is that the birth rate has fallen to a very low level, and over time that's going to have a huge impact on the economy,” Pomeroy said. “And when he gets to 2030, the birth rate is going to be very different than he envisioned at the beginning of the decade.”

The effects of having fewer children for millennials are likely to be even more severe than those for aging boomers, with the most dire consequences likely to occur 10 to 15 years from now, Pomeroy says. He estimated. He pointed to Japan, whose birth rate in the 1990s was similar to that of the United States today. About a decade later, the country's economy experienced its “worst” growth, when the workforce shrank and gross domestic product (GDP) growth was negative for several years.

According to former White House economist Todd Buchholz, the decline in U.S. birth rates could reduce gross domestic product (GDP) by 1 to 2 percentage points each year. He estimates that this would be equivalent to cutting U.S. growth by a third over several decades, or erasing the estimated productivity gains from artificial intelligence. Mr Pomeroy warned that in the worst-case scenario, GDP growth could plummet by 3 to 4 percentage points.

Fewer Americans born means fewer workers in the economy.

“I find it even more difficult to find someone at the hospital to cut my hair, do my nails, or set up an X-ray machine,” he says. “So a significant population decline becomes a problem.”

Declining birth rates also mean it will be harder for baby boomers, especially as they age and retire, to bear the brunt of Social Security payments. Baby boomers are estimated to place the “greatest burden” on the U.S. economy in 2029, when all boomers will be 65 or older.

Buchholz added: “It's going to be very difficult to figure out how to pay for retirement. The Medicare and Social Security retirement benefits promised to seniors will be in huge deficits.”

If birth rates don't rise soon, he estimates there will eventually be two full-time workers for every retiree, up from about 20 in the 1930s.

“It's completely unsustainable,” he says.

negative spiral

Convincing people to have children is difficult.

Pomeroy and Buchholz noted that once birth rates begin to decline in developed economies, the trend generally continues. This is also the case in China and Russia, which have dealt with low birth rates for decades but are now held back by population problems.

Government policies that support people with children may be one way to increase fertility rates, or at least prevent further declines in fertility rates. Pomeroy said increasing the supply of housing, which could push down soaring home prices, would also help, but it would likely take decades to build up enough inventory to meet demand. .

The most important thing to encourage people to have more children may be to change the culture of how we talk about children, Buchholz says. He pointed to a conversation among millennials about how much money they can save by not having children, roughly $500,000, according to a CNBC analysis.

In the United States, rising costs for everything from shelter to health care to education are weighing on young people's decisions to have children. Add to that the existential uncertainty caused by everything from the climate crisis to technological upheaval such as artificial intelligence, making decision-making difficult.

“When you have to choose between having a baby and investing in a new Sony PlayStation, I think having fewer children is a net negative,” Buchholz told Business Insider. “It seems crass, vulgar, and inhumane for people to admit that they do that now, but people will openly say that it costs money to have children.”

While many DINK couples say they don't really regret their lifestyle choices, Buchholz says their brazen behavior may be the problem in itself, which critics are upset about. guessed.

“At the end of my life, I was surrounded by machines giving me oxygen, nurses, lawyers.'' That seems like a very gruesome way to end a life,'' Buchholz said. “So I think the narrative needs to change. So it's not a fear of missing out on life or of only living once. People who have children feel like they're living more than once. .”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/millennials-parents-dinks-childfree-boomers-economy-outlook-population-growth-birthrate-2024-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos