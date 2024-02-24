Ireland's engineer training program boosts economy by reaching 28 million people





The four programs will focus on medical technology, agritech, cybersecurity, and digital health, with the aim of creating new talent and companies.

The Irish Support Scheme is supporting the launch of four programs to promote key sectors for the Irish economy.

These four education and training programs will each receive €7 million in funding and will be provided by the Irish Innovators Initiative. The initiative, co-funded by the EU, was announced last year as a way to attract talented individuals and multidisciplinary teams to create new IP and new high-potential start-ups.

The four training programs will be hosted by publicly funded research organizations and will be funded over seven years. The goal is to create innovators who can identify unmet market needs in specific growth areas in Ireland.

After completing the program, participants can start a new company or return to their field, bringing new skills and training with them. Participants will also receive further funding and training through Enterprise Ireland's Commercialization Fund, which could lead to the establishment of high-potential start-up companies.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney said the four programs would play a key role in identifying and addressing “real market needs and opportunities”.

“The Innovators Initiative is an important new element that will strengthen the innovation ecosystem across Ireland,” Mr Coveney said. “A strong base of talented leaders, future entrepreneurs and innovation champions from across the region who have all the skills and competencies needed to drive and leverage innovation in areas of strategic and economic importance to Ireland. We offer a comprehensive program to create a population.”

Each of the four programs is expected to focus on a specific area of ​​economic importance comprising medical technology, agritech, cybersecurity and digital health.

The BioInnovate program is hosted by the University of Galway and the Sustainable Food Systems and AgTech program is hosted by University College Dublin and supported by Teagasc.

Meanwhile, the Cyber-Innovate program will be hosted by Munster Institute of Technology Cork. Finally, the DigiBio program is hosted by Dundalk Institute of Technology in collaboration with the Royal College of Surgeons, the Tyndall Institute, Dublin City University and Trinity College Dublin.

Find out how new technology trends will change tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, Apple, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Minister Simon Coveney, TD. Image: Swedish Government Agency (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) via Johannes Frandsen/Flickr

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siliconrepublic.com/innovation/innovators-initiative-ireland-four-training-programmes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos