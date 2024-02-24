Nova Scotia technology startup revolutionizes bottom trawling equipment





The negative impact of bottom trawling on the marine environment as well as local economies and societies has been the focus of several recent studies, with certain NGOs calling for a complete end to the practice.

Despite supplying a quarter of the world's seafood, bottom trawl fishing has long been under debate regarding its impacts, including its potential negative effects on deep-sea ecosystems and the levels of carbon emissions it generates. has sparked debate. In addition to NGOs calling for the complete elimination of the practice, there have also been calls for bottom trawling to be replaced with lower-impact fishing gear within the EU in 2022.

A Canadian startup is trying to find a middle ground that allows bottom trawling to continue with less negative impact on vital undersea environments.

“I don't think it should be that way. [viewed] As long as it's negative. “Fishers are generally very concerned about the sustainability of their industry, but they don't have the tools to fish differently,” said the Canadian-based Nova Scotian. said Angie Green, chief financial officer of Halifax startup Kutch. “We're just getting more and more regulated without doing anything to help change that. We feel our solution bridges the gap between both efforts. [ensuring environmental sustainability while protecting fishers’ livelihoods] and help them collaborate. ”

Kutch's solution is the company's pioneering bottom trawl fishing equipment designed to reduce fuel consumption, minimize equipment damage and protect the sensitive seabed environment.

The idea for such a project started with Marc d'Entremont, founder and CEO of Katchi. He envisioned a fish capture system that would improve commercial fishing efficiency while eliminating, or at least minimizing, disturbance to the seabed, thereby reducing costs for fishermen.

With support from Halifax-based Dalhousie University, funding from Canada's Ocean Supercluster, and collaboration with other partners, the system is scheduled for commercial release in 2024.

“[On traditional vessels]Currently, the trawl network has two huge trawl doors that frequently have to be taken to a welding shop for repairs. Then, at a cost of several thousand dollars, it is reattached to the ship and ready to go out again. It will delay your trip. They are expensive and, in some cases, can cause trawlers to get stuck on the bottom and lose a large portion of their net system. [of the ocean]” said Green. “[Katchi’s system] Since they do not touch the seabed, costs such as maintenance and fuel consumption are reduced, and environmentally, bycatch is reduced. ”

The novel bottom trawling gear incorporates the following features:

