Here are the winners of the National Restaurant Association's 2024 Kitchen Innovation Awards





The National Restaurant Association Show has recognized the most innovative equipment products since 2005. Image courtesy of National Restaurant Association Shaw.

The National Restaurant Association Show announced Wednesday the winners of its 2024 Kitchen Innovation (KI) Awards. This year marks his 20th year with the awards program, which recognizes equipment products that recognize advances in automation, sustainability, efficiency, safety, and more.

Winners include everything from AI-enhanced combi ovens to pizza-making robots, luxury espresso machines, touchscreen mixers, and high-tech sanitizer and beer dispensers.

The 25 winners, the largest number ever, were selected by an independent panel of industry leaders from the restaurant industry. Winners are recognized for developing the most advanced and cutting-edge products and solutions.

“For 20 years, the KI Awards have helped define excellence and drive innovation in the foodservice industry,” Tom Cindric, president of the National Restaurant Association Show, said in a statement. Ta. With advances in technology including the development of AI, robotic solutions, autonomous ordering and customer service, the KI Awards have expanded beyond behind-the-scenes operations to also recognize innovations that provide labor, waste and energy savings.

Here's a quick look at the 25 breakthrough products that won the 2024 KI Award.

Aniai's Alpha Cloud-Patty Quality Assistant is a burger-cooking robot called Alpha Grill with cloud-based AI to enhance quality control.

Apex Order Pickup's OrderHQ Exterior smart food locker solution offers through-the-wall order pickup with an air circulation system that controls temperature.

Blodgett Ovens' ImVection IMV-4E is built with four chambers, each with the option of impingement or convection cooking.

The Broaster Company's E Series 24G is a unique infrared, forced air, high capacity pressure fryer with eight heads. You can swing from pressure to open fly in the same cycle.

Ecolab's Nexa Concentrates 2.0 hand hygiene system uses refillable soap and sanitizer dispensers to significantly reduce waste and costs.

Ecolab's Rapid Multi-Surface Disinfecting Cleaner is a 4-in-1 cleaner that works on a variety of surfaces to kill common viruses such as influenza, COVID-19, and RSV.

Evo America's Evo EVent open canopy hood uses ozone and cyclone separation to remove large amounts of steam from greasy cooking and frying.

Franke Coffee Systems' Mytico Due blends sophisticated design and patented technology to create authentic barista-quality espresso drinks.

Henkelmann's Aura is a next-generation vacuum packaging system that automatically adjusts packaging solutions for many food categories.

Hobart's CL Rack Conveyor Dishwasher features a unique capless wash arm design that significantly reduces the time needed to clean and de-lim the machine.

Kwick Cool's TRI-TEMP Kold Pak Pizza Prep Tabletop combines a retarder cabinet, a Bluetooth controller to remotely monitor temperature zones, an insulation system for improved temperature stability, and new sensors to fine-tune food temperature changes .

Lab2Fab's PizzaBot automates the pizza-making process from forming the dough to applying sauce and toppings to baking oars for a chef-touched result.

A separate CFV with Newton CFV (Constant Flow Valve) provides a fixed flow rate that improves beverage quality, reduces waste and reduces service costs.

Pentair Water Systems' Everpure EZ-RO reverse osmosis system features an advanced membrane that achieves up to 50% water recovery compared to traditional reverse osmosis systems, and its small footprint makes it easy to install.

Pitco Frialator's Torq fryer features a unique pivoting filter arm that can be removed from the oil and easily replaced. Forced convection and continuous filtration for efficient heating are also an advantage.

Rational USA's iCareSystem Auto Dose uses a solid cleaner and solid decalcification cartridge that are recyclable and housed within the combo itself. The software will determine the exact dosage depending on your condition.

The Y-Valve from T&S Brass and Bronze Works is a spray valve that increases cleaning efficiency while minimizing water and time spent washing dishes.

TechMagic Inc.'s Airobo lets you cook a variety of stir-fry recipes in a compact footprint, streamlining every step from seasoning ingredients to dispensing them into the pan.

True Ice by True Manufacturing features patented evaporator technology designed to prevent contamination. Upgraded insulation allows you to increase ice production while reducing energy consumption.

UNOX's CHEFTOP-X Digital.ID is an AI-powered combi oven that interacts with the chef and asks for feedback on cooking results to optimize performance.

Varimixer's ERGO series is an ergonomic, hygienic, and easy-to-use mixer with a touchscreen display for customizable recipes.

Waring's Xpress multipurpose cooktop simplifies and perfects crepe making, yet is versatile enough to heat and cook tortillas, quesadillas, omelets, pizza dough, and more.

Cervizi by Wild GooseFilling is a data-driven draft beer dispensing system that reduces waste, improves service efficiency, and ultimately increases revenue.

Wunder-Bar's M5 Bargun uses CFV technology to ensure precision pouring at the bar. A lightweight bargun with an ergonomic design and faster flow rate.

The 2024 KI Award winners will be featured in the dedicated Kitchen Innovation showroom in South Hall at McCormick Place during the National Restaurant Association Show in May. The show is operated by Informa, the parent company of Restaurant Business and Foodservice Directors.

Pat plans and executes the restaurant business and foodservice director's menu section and hosts the weekly Menu Feed podcast. She covers chefs, trends, and menu innovations in-depth.

