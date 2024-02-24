Google introduces Firestore multiple databases





Google Cloud recently announced the general availability of Firestore Multiple Databases. This new feature is designed to isolate customer data and make it easier to manage microservices, development, testing, and staging environments.

Announced in preview in summer 2023, this new feature supports multiple regions and both Firestore database modes (native mode and datastore mode) within the same project. Additionally, Firestore cloud monitoring metrics and statistics are now aggregated at the database level.

You can now manage multiple Firestore databases within a single project, but each document database operates in independent isolation, ensuring both data isolation and performance. Cloud providers claim that the traffic load on one database does not negatively impact the performance of other databases within the database. project.

Conditional Identity Access Management controls allow you to specify different security policies for databases in your project. Sichen Liu, senior software engineer at Google, and Minh Nguyen, senior product manager lead at Google, explain:

Firestore allows you to apply fine-grained security configuration to individual databases through IAM conditions. This feature allows you to apply different security policies to different databases, giving you precise and granular control. For example, you can ensure strong security and data isolation by allowing only specific user groups to access specified databases.

This new feature also simplifies cost tracking. Firestore now provides detailed billing and usage breakdowns for each database. BigQuery allows developers to monitor costs by individual database ID.

Support for multiple databases has been a long-standing request from the community. The challenge of creating separate databases for production, staging, and development came to the fore several years ago, leading some developers to use the older Firebase Realtime Database instead. Francisco Durdin Garcia, a full-stack developer at PrivateGPT, asked in 2018.

Is it possible to create multiple instances of a Firestore database (one per project) within the same console in Firebase? I know it can be done with Firebase Realtime Database, but I don't see the possibility of doing it with Firestore .

Azidin Shairi, cloud architect at Happeo, tested the new features during preview and wrote:

This eliminates the need to create multiple projects just for the Firestore database, and also reduces the complexity of controlling access between projects for small environments.

Liu and Nguyen add:

These attributes cannot be changed after creation, so choose the name and location of your database resource carefully during creation. However, you can also delete the existing database and then create a new database in a different location with the same resource name.

GA now supports multiple databases in the console, Terraform resources, and all SDKs. If your application doesn't require multiple databases, Google recommends sticking with the (default) database, since both the Cloud Firestore client library and the Google Cloud CLI connect to databases by default.

