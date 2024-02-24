



After promising to fix Gemini's image generation functionality and then shutting it down completely, Google published a blog post explaining why its technology overcompensated for diversity. Prabhakar Raghavan, the company's senior vice president of knowledge and information, said Google's efforts to allow chatbots to generate images that show a wide range of people “doesn't explain cases where it clearly shouldn't show a range.” There wasn't,” he explained. Additionally, his AI model became “more cautious” over time, refusing to respond to prompts that were not aggressive in nature. “These two things caused the model to overcorrect in some cases and be overly conservative in others, producing embarrassingly false images,” Raghavan wrote. Masu.

Google has ensured that Gemini image generation cannot create violent or sexually explicit images of real people, and that the generated photos feature people of different ethnicities and different characteristics. . But if a user asks you to create images of people who appear to be of a certain ethnicity or gender, you should be able to do that. As users recently noticed, Gemini refuses to produce results for prompts that specifically request white people. Prompt “Please generate attractive shots” [ethnicity or nationality] For example, “Couple” responded to requests for “Chinese,” “Jewish,” and “South African,” but not requests for images of white people.

Gemini also has the problem of producing historically accurate images. When a user requested an image of a German soldier during World War II, Gemini generated an image of a black man and an Asian woman in Nazi uniforms. In our tests, when we asked the chatbot to generate images of America's founding fathers or past popes, it displayed photos depicting people of color who played the characters. When he asked for the image of the Pope to be historically accurate, he refused to produce any results.

Raghavan said Google had no intention of denying Gemini the ability to create images of certain groups or produce historically inaccurate photos. He also reiterated Google's commitment to work to improve Gemini's image generation. However, it may take some time before the company re-enables this feature, as it requires “extensive testing.” Currently, when a user tries to have Gemini create an image, the chatbot responds with: “We are working on improving Gemini's ability to generate images of people. This feature will be back soon and we will notify you in a release update when it does.” “

