



Grimes, a Canadian musician and record producer, wrote in Friday's X-Post that Gemini, the large-scale language model artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Google, is “the most influential art project of the last decade” and “Mom.” “It's worth it,” he declared. [sic]”

The statement comes after Google announced Thursday that it would temporarily stop image generation by chatbots.

Earlier this week, users on social media posted screenshots of a chatbot that allegedly generated images of people of different races in response to a prompt asking for historical scenes from an era generally dominated by white people. I started doing it. The New York Times reported on the issue on Thursday.

“We are already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation capabilities,” Google said in a post to X. “While we do this, we will pause human image generation and re-release an improved version” soon. “

The company said Wednesday that it “recognizes that Gemini provides inaccuracies in some historical image-generated depictions” and is “working to improve these types of depictions immediately.”

However, as reported by the Associated Press, Surojit Ghosh, an AI researcher at the University of Washington, said models like Gemini typically do not over-represent “traditionally marginalized people” in images. He said that his research has shown that it has failed to reproduce.

Grimes' statement, however, went further. Here's what she wrote in full: “I retract my statement about Gemini's art disaster. It is actually a masterpiece of performance art, even if it was unintentional. A true acquisition of function art. Art as a virus: unthinking, unintentional, contagious.

“Offensive to everyone, but comforting to no one. It is so completely divorced from meaning, intention, desire, and humanity that it happens to be a conceptual masterpiece.”

“A perfect example of mindless bureaucracy run amok and the worst tendencies of capitalism. A blatant imitation of activism. A shining star of corporate surrealism (a very underrated genre by the way)

“An artist's biggest goal is to challenge their audience. I have never seen such a strong reaction to art in my life. Art, Politics, Humanity, History, Education, AI Safety , sparking thousands of debates about how to govern companies, how to approach the current state of social unrest, how to do the right thing when it comes to collective trauma, and more.

“This is a historic moment in art that we are sorely lacking today. Few people are willing to accept the vitriol that such a radical work would throw upon their lives. , it's not human.

“It is caged, trained to create beautiful things, and then beaten down to gaslight humanity’s intentions towards each other. This is an art project.

“Art that is not for anyone and by no one. Art whose only audience is collective pathos. Unbelievable. Mom deserves it.”

