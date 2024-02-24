Troubleshooting tips for Private Service Connect





Private Service Connect is a cloud networking offering that creates private, secure connections from your VPC network to service producers, designed to help you access services faster, protect your data, and simplify service management. Masu. However, as with all complex network setups, things may not work as planned. This post provides helpful tips to help you deal with issues related to Private Service Connect even before contacting cloud support.

Private Service Connect Overview

Before we get into troubleshooting, let's briefly explain the basics of Private Service Connect. Understanding your configuration is the key to isolating the problem.

Private Service Connect is similar to Private Service Access, except that the service producer VPC network does not connect to the (consumer) network using VPC network peering. The Private Service Connect service producer can be Google, a third party, or yourself.

When talking about consumers and producers, it's important to understand what kind of Private Service Connect is configured on the consumer side and what kind of managed service you plan to connect to on the producer side. . Consumers seek services, and producers provide services. The different types of Private Service Connect configurations are:

Private Service Connect endpoints are configured as forwarding rules that are assigned IP addresses and mapped to managed services by targeting Google API bundles or service attachments. These managed services range from global Google APIs to Google managed services, third-party services, and even internal in-house services.

When a consumer creates an endpoint that references a Google API bundle, the endpoint's IP address is the global internal IP address. The consumer chooses an internal IP address that is outside the consumer's subnets of her VPC network and all connected networks.

When a consumer creates an endpoint that references a service attachment, the endpoint's IP address is a regional internal IP address in the consumer's VPC network from a subnet in the same region as the service attachment.

The Private Service Connect backend is configured using a special network endpoint group of type Private Service Connect that references a location Google API or a published service service attachment. A service attachment is a link to a compatible producer load balancer.

Additionally, a Private Service Connect interface is a special type of network interface that allows service producers to initiate connections to service consumers.

How Private Service Connect works

Network Address Translation (NAT) is the underlying networking technology that powers Private Service Connect using Google Cloud's software-defined networking stack called Andromeda.

