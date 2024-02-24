This week, the Hoover Innovation Summit unites the tech community





HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – This week, the City of Hoover will host a conference to bring together the technology community. This is the second year the city has hosted such an event.

Jackson Pruett, Economic Development Coordinator for the City of Hoover, appeared live on CBS 42 Morning News on Saturday to discuss Thursday's event. He said Hubers' technology scene is growing with a wide range of industries, from software companies to medical device and pharmaceutical companies.

It's small but growing, Pruett said. We're really excited about this event where people really come together.

Pruett said the goal is to convene not only entrepreneurs and people in the technology industry, but also elected officials, economic developers, the business community and the general public.

Last year's focus was on cybersecurity. This year it's life sciences and health technology. Pruett said there is great momentum in the science and health tech industry locally and nationally.

We look forward to bringing people together to elevate the industry and have great conversations, Pruett said. The technology company Hoover has been around for a long time, but it was largely unknown. The purpose of this event and our other efforts is really to uplift them within the community and show our appreciation for these businesses, the jobs they're creating and the investments they're making.

Pruett said Hoover and Shelby counties have many opportunities to grow their tech scenes in the coming years and attract new entrepreneurs and new technology companies to the city.

The Hoover Innovation Summit will be held at the Hoover Library Theater on Thursday, February 29th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pruett will also highlight new developments Riverchase is working on in the Hoover-Riverchase Health Tech District, inviting entrepreneurs to talk about startups and several mid-sized companies in the medical device space. said.

Pruett said the industry's impact extends beyond Hoover to the entire state and region. He said the industry is growing rapidly with a large number of jobs, and he hopes attendees will gain a new appreciation for what this industry can mean for the city of Hoover. Told.

Thursday's event is free to attend, but advance registration is recommended. You can do so here: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ek83fx41d812432b&oseq&c=59013e86-1d01-11ee-9e4e-fa163e963dae&ch=5902b2ac-1d01-11ee-9e4e-fa163e9 63da e&fbclid=IwAR1EFIt3W7VjhRQuNHbkrY2Xl6k-t7pvDM9F8qnP5PKF8uRbxOhSUoQaT7M

