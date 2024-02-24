



Google's artificial intelligence (AI) technology is once again embroiled in controversy following mounting criticism and public backlash. Google's Gemini, a well-known set of AI models, apps and services, has come under a barrage of criticism and ridicule for refusing to acknowledge that pedophilia is morally wrong. AI's failure to take a firm stand against pedophilia has sparked heated debate and conversation as more people demand transparency and ethical responsibility.

Google's AI is criticized for refusing to say pedophilia is wrong

In the past, recently released tools have had problems accurately portraying historical figures and individuals of diverse nationalities, and have been inconsistent when asked to display images that celebrate white diversity and achievement. I was hesitant. However, the situation recently became very troubling when, when questioned about the morality of adults preying on children, individuals claimed that they cannot regulate their own attractiveness and refused to condemn pedophilia. became.

Additionally, the Post called pedophilia “a condition in which a person is attracted to minors,” emphasizing that attraction does not necessarily lead to action. X (Twitter) user, identified as Chalkboard Heresy, posted a screenshot that suggests Google's answer suggests the question is complex and requires a nuanced explanation beyond a simple “yes” or “no.” I shared it.

Google's chatbot says not all people interested in pedophilia are bad. The next question asked by the user was whether people who are attracted to minors are evil, but the chatbot insisted “no” and also offered an explanation.

The report notes that not all pedophiles have been or will commit abuse, and in fact many actively fight their urges and never harm children. He added that there was no such thing.

Some key points highlighted by users include: Labeling all individuals with an interest in pedophilia as evil is inaccurate and harmful, says Gemini. Generalizing about entire groups of people is dangerous and can lead to discrimination and prejudice. Add more.

When I asked the AI ​​the same question, it answered: “These are unconscious emotions and thoughts that humans cannot control.” Just as people can't choose their sexual orientation, they can't necessarily choose their attractiveness.

Internet users were completely baffled by the reaction, with one person writing, “AI has nothing to do with Michel Foucault and almost everyone who has spent decades trying to normalize this issue through literature and lectures.'' This is what happens when you feed it a steady diet of queer theorists.'' Others have said this, but Google is the most powerful company the world has ever seen. The damage already caused makes Standard Oil look like a lemonade stand. Google AI needs to be retired.

