US health tech investor visits Israel in search of wartime opportunities





A group of U.S. health tech investors with at least $25 billion in investment capital will travel to Israel this week to connect with industry players and show support for Startup Nation.

The privately arranged mission, led by the CEO of New York's medical technology accelerator and local business consultants, will take travelers to Startup Nation Central and collaborate with Team8, AION Labs, and aMoon Fund. We are planning to meet. Take a tour of the hospital and medical technology accelerator.

A group of about a dozen travelers will arrive on Monday. This includes a documentary team that will produce short films about how the country's medical technology industry has survived and thrived in the shadow of October 7th and the Gaza war.

“Every soldier asked to return to uniform must leave, and every civilian who was not drafted must ensure that this country's economy, society, and all its infrastructure not only survives, but emerges stronger and thrives. ''' said Ido Hadari, owner of Hadari Consulting, which is helping organize the mission. “It feels like a mitzvah to make more businessmen and businesswomen aware of how Israeli society is still vibrant despite the war.”

He said, “The world is very important to Israel, and Israel is very important to the world, especially in the field of innovation, and even more important in the field of medical innovation.”

Healthcare workers use CLEW Medical's AI-based technology to remotely check on patients. (Credit: CLEW MEDICAL) Hadari explained that there are several reasons why Israel has been a leader in the health technology sector for decades.

Israel is a leader in health technology for these reasons

First, Israel boasts a world-class medical system. Second, as early as 1993, medical care in Israel began to become computerized. This early adoption favored the development of technologies that rely on vast amounts of data, such as AI and machine learning. Third, Israeli companies can access this data anonymously. This includes over a total of approximately 150 million years of records.

Finally, most Israeli entrepreneurs first serve in the military, where they discover “great technology that they can bring to civilian use,” Hadari said.

After the war, Israel has struggled to gain international support. The mission hopes to depoliticize Israel's health tech sector and show why what happens on the battlefield doesn't matter. It's always worth investing in Israel.advertisement

“This is not a question of whether you agree with Israel or not,” said Adam Rosenwack, chief business officer at Deerfield Catalyst, a medical technology accelerator in New York. He helped me arrange the mission. “This means that Israel is a very important place for health tech, and we need to support Israel in order for it to continue to exist.”

He acknowledged that the investment community had been nervous about investing in Israel even before October 7 due to protests over judicial reform.

“We want to show people that even in times of war, Israel is still active and moving companies forward,” Rosenwach said.

Joe Mullins, chairman and CEO of the Mullins Group Company, is helping plan the mission and is bringing a documentary crew with him.

“The Israeli people have always had agility and perseverance no matter what they faced,” Mullins said. “I think it’s important that those who believe in Israel’s medical technology, medical technology and life sciences ecosystem, whether they are bankers, executives, venture capitalists or owners, create a strong voice and a unified message. .

Mullins said he receives 170,000 daily views on LinkedIn and plans to spread the mini-documentary on that platform and elsewhere. He also believes that people listen to him and other travelers.

“We cannot suspend the spirit of innovation any longer than necessary based on our support for Israel,” Mullins concluded.

This mission will run until the end of Wednesday.

