Apple Vision Pro: Review for working parents





I drove four hours across the border and paid nearly $50,000 to buy Apple's outrageous first-generation headset.

Am I crazy? yes. But that's also because I'm a working parent too.

You'll find plenty of Vision Pro reviews from Apple enthusiasts and techies by Sunday. Those reviews are definitely valuable. But I wanted to review from the perspective of a father who spends 90% of his day either working or spending time with his kids. I'm sure there are many of you like me.

I'd like to highlight a recent case where Apple Vision Pro really helped me personally.

It's 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and I'm waiting for my one-year-old son to fall asleep. I went in and out of the room all night to pick up my son, hold him until he fell asleep, and then slowly put him back in his place. crib. But sure enough, he wakes up every time. I can't sleep until he goes to sleep, so I put a high-tech headset on my desk in my office, and my curious toddler, who until recently was moving around a lot, is now very mobile. I moved it away from her hands and went back to the living room. Connect your headset to the battery pack and wait about 30 seconds for Apples Vision Pro to activate.

After a while, I saw a digital keypad with a grid of numbers floating in the middle of the living room, as if the ghost of Christmas past was a calculator. To enter your password, look at the number you want and tap your fingers together. The Apple Vision Pro is the first computer I've tried hovering over. When you actually do it, it feels like telekinesis.

And with a few quick clicks and a twist of the digital crown on top of my headset, I'm no longer in my living room. I can no longer see the TV, the plants, or the furniture. You'll see craters, rocks, and some of the clearest, most beautiful views of the stars I've ever seen.

I'm on the moon.

You never feel like you're looking at a photo through a pair of ultra-dense displays surrounded by sensors and cameras. That's me. I feel like I'm really there. Here's a short video I recorded of what this looks like.

The effect hits me immediately. I'm no longer thinking about the lack of sleep I got tonight and how hard tomorrow's work will be as a result. This pseudo-cosmic view was so convincing that I instantly snapped out of my current situation and spent the summer I spent in a wild camp in upstate New York, far enough away from the lights and pollution of nearby cities. Return at night and get a great view of the starry sky. You can see the stars most nights.

The best part? Entering and exiting this virtual world is quick and easy. When your baby cries, simply twist the digital crown on the headset and it will return to your living room. You can make sure he's safe while wearing the headset, and when you're ready, you can twist the crown again to redeploy the starry sky.

These are the moments when I don't really think about how much I spent on this headset. (By the way, it costs nearly $5,000 after tax and insurance, which is an absolute must if you're buying this). To be honest, I don't really think about it. Embracing the stillness of the moon, I feel at peace.

Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

3D family movies are timeless and inspiring

Like many parents, I love immersive entertainment. After working all day and chasing toddlers before and after work, I like to escape from reality and relax as much as possible. Usually that means digging into TV shows and movies with my wife or playing video games. But Apple Vision Pro has so far provided the most immersive entertainment I've ever experienced.

This headset has led my brain into all sorts of wild scenarios so far. So whether it's me standing on top of a mountain, alone in the desert, or in front of Alicia Keys while her band (my favorite) is rehearsing. I've seen rhinos, dinosaurs, and T-Pain up close. And it all feels real.

It also breathed new life into a movie I've seen countless times. Specifically, I watched Avengers: Infinity War in 3D on the moon, the biggest and brightest screen I've ever seen. I was shocked. Where Vision Pro shines is in the 3D experience.

apple

But the best thing I've ever done with Apple's first generation Vision Pro is film 3D home movies.

Apple Vision Pro has a camera pointed at your eyes to optimize your visuals and detect suspicious objects, but it also has a camera pointed outward so you can see your real-world surroundings. These same outward-facing cameras allow you to record 3D photos and videos that, when viewed later, feel as if you're experiencing it for the first time.

The depth effects in these 3D movies are not only convincing, but also emotional. I can't tell you how many times I watched the video of my son running into my arms and hugging him, or my wife and I sitting him in his high chair and feeding him. Being able to honestly relive this memory and realize how fragile and temporary it is is something that tugs at my heartstrings. My son will soon change. He becomes a boy, then a teenager, then a man. But here, in this headset, I can see my baby, just as I do now, and always will.

Surprisingly, capturing all of these 3D movies didn't take up much storage. On the contrary, my multimedia library only makes up about 10% of the 512 GB of storage on this device (it can be purchased in 256 GB and 1 TB varieties, but this was the sweet spot for me) . And don't get me wrong, I have a ton of multimedia content. There are over 9,000 photos, 1,000 videos, and 12 spatial videos so far. (It's worth noting: His 3-minute spatial video shot with the Vision Pro is about 1 GB in size, whereas most of my videos are created in about 30 seconds, so each video is about 100 MB.) (This is true.)

I have no plans to make it my primary work device.

Apple Vision Pro isn't perfect. Whether it's a lack of apps, a lack of immersive content from Apple or third parties, or a lack of features, you may feel like you don't have enough to do. Passthrough requires the ability to display the real-world environment in a clearer and more colorful manner. The field of view should be wider and allow for more unique interactions with other Apple devices. For example, I wish this came with Find My iPhone so I could see my misplaced iDevice in his cool 3D way. (I can't tell you how annoying it is to find my lost iPhone when I'm wearing this.)

dave smith

The Vision Pro also needs to improve further in its work. The only thing it's really good at is as a mirror for your MacBook's display. I use a laptop keyboard, but the Vision Pro offers a giant digital screen that you can control by pinching and pulling air. It's fun is not it! But unless you own a MacBook or a physical Bluetooth keyboard, you probably don't want to use the Vision Pro for work.

Typing using only Vision Pro means using one finger to select letters on the virtual keyboard, and typing by focusing on each letter and tapping your finger. However, both methods are very time-consuming and error-prone. So if you're a working parent and considering the Vision Pro for work-related use, be sure to have her MacBook or physical Bluetooth keyboard on hand. (He once tried to write a 250-word article using Vision Pro alone, and it took him nearly two hours just to write out the words. Whoops.)

For busy dads, there aren't many occasions when it's appropriate to wear a headset. If you wear it at work, you have to take it off at least 15 minutes before a meeting because it leaves goofy red marks on your face and head. When I spend an evening with my wife and son, a headset can become more of a distraction than a tool. People are still not used to headsets like this being the norm, so taking out your headset will draw stares from your friends and family, even if the spatial video you shoot is incredible to watch later. .

Apple Vision Pro has a lot of room to grow. But as Casey Neistat points out, this is the worst situation Apple Vision Pro has ever been in. Problems will be solved, features will be introduced and iterated, and more content will become available. I know many people have returned their Vision Pro for various reasons, but I have no plans to return it. As a working parent, I have limited time, so spending time inside this device feels novel and valuable.

