Meteorite iron used in crafts





Scientists have discovered two ancient non-Earth metal artifacts.

A remarkable discovery rewrites the story of a Bronze Age treasure trove unearthed in Spain decades ago. Most of the exquisite gold and silver artifacts have surprised archaeologists, but recent analysis has revealed a surprising development. Some of the pieces were made from iron forged in the flames of meteorites millions of years ago.

The revelation comes from a study published in the journal Trabajos de Prehistoria, in which researchers analyzed two artifacts dating back to 1400-1200 BC: a bracelet and an ornamental sphere. did. The unique “dark graphite metal” attracted attention when it was discovered in 1963, and mass spectrometry has finally revealed its secrets. As reported by Live Science, the analysis determined that the composition of the nickel matched that of meteoric iron.

This is a historical first for the Iberian Peninsula and confirms the use of extraterrestrial materials in ancient artifacts. This discovery not only sheds light on the ingenuity of these early civilizations, but also raises questions about how they acquired and valued this rare material.

This treasure is on display at the José María Soler Archaeological Museum.

The authors of the paper say that the existence of two iron artifacts in the Villena Treasure (Alicante), a hollow hemisphere and a semicircular bracelet or ring, has sparked controversy over the age of this unique find since its discovery in 1963. I wrote. The data presented here indicates that meteoric iron was used in the manufacture of both objects. These results place the treasure in the late Bronze Age, before the beginning of terrestrial iron production.

“Available data suggest that the hat and bracelet excavated from the Villena treasure are the first two objects currently attributed to meteorite iron in the Iberian Peninsula,” the researchers wrote in their paper. “This is consistent with the earlier Late Bronze chronology.'' Until widespread production of surface railways began. ”

However, the origin of the meteorites and the identity of the communities that owned these treasures remain a mystery waiting to be solved. Future research promises to delve even deeper into the fascinating story of this ancient treasure, where the lines between Earth and space are surprisingly blurred.

