Written by Angad Daryani

Our ability to envision the future and turn that vision into reality has been the driving force behind global prosperity. The foundation of the modern economy, technological innovation continues to propel humanity forward and shape our world with major breakthroughs such as the internal combustion engine, semiconductors, lithium-ion batteries, and touch screens.

These fundamental innovations, often referred to as deep technology innovations, redefine industries and form the backbone of economies. Thanks to Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is witnessing a surge in manufacturing capacity and hardware innovation, establishing itself as a hub for producing core technologies.

India has always had ongoing research at top academic institutions, but limited capital and industry support has hindered the translation of innovations into market-ready solutions. But with economic growth, increased hardware innovation, and growing confidence in India's potential, entrepreneurs are now building world-class innovative companies on par with global giants like Apple, Tesla, and SpaceX. I'm eager to do that.

Growth in deep technology innovations will include semiconductors, defense, robotics, medical applications, warehouse automation, manufacturing, air purification, carbon capture, electric vehicles, battery technology, green hydrogen development, industrial and domestic water purification, seawater desalination, Solar cell development, rocket/space technology, and AI applications.

This surge in innovation is about more than just attracting investor money. It also creates employment opportunities in research and development, blue-collar engineer roles, and assembly staff positions. Additionally, we are at the forefront of a manufacturing renaissance, driving both new product development and commercial manufacturing expansion. To further expand their impact, Indian deep tech companies are strategically leveraging cost advantages such as lower rent, labor, logistics, energy and utility costs to gain a strong competitive edge in global markets. We offer

This will enable Indian companies to build globally applicable deep technology solutions and increase foreign exchange reserves through exports, while promoting local employment and infrastructure development. Additionally, these deep tech companies are actively licensing and customizing their technology to tertiary industries. For example, Log9 Materials' batteries are used not only internally but also by customers like Omega Seiki, which manufactures logistics delivery trucks and rickshaws in Faridabad, Delhi.

Deep tech is more than just an industrial definition. It shapes human behavior and transforms global operations. Despite the perceived time-consuming nature of venture capital compared to software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, successful deep tech ventures that achieve their innovation goals deliver breakthrough results. Masu. These achievements are not limited to individual investors or founders. These are benefits for the entire economy, and are significant outcomes that enterprise SaaS companies are unlikely to match.

Author: Praan, founder and CEO

