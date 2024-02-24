Google removes Gemini AI image generator that appeared to have created a female pope and a black founding father





Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks about Google DeepMind and its Gemini AI tool at an event in Mountain View, California, on May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO – Google has blocked the ability of its artificial intelligence tool Gemini to generate images of people after some users accused it of anti-white bias. This is one of the most high-profile moves to scale back a major AI tool.

A viral post on X shared by the account @EndofWokeness shows Gemini, a competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, responding to a prompt for portraits of America's Founding Fathers with images of Native American men and Black men in traditional headdresses. He was seen responding with the following. , a dark-skinned non-white man and an Asian man, both wearing colonial-era clothing.

This social media post and others were amplified by Company X owner Elon Musk and psychologist and YouTuber Jordan Peterson, who accused Google of imposing pro-diversity bias on its products. denounced. The New York Post published one of the images on the front page of its paper Thursday.

The furore over Gemini is the latest example of tech companies developing unproven AI products and becoming embroiled in culture wars over diversity, content moderation, and representation. Since ChatGPT was released in late 2022, conservatives have accused social media platforms of favoring liberal viewpoints, just as tech companies have used generative tools such as chatbots to produce liberal outcomes. They have accused them of using AI tools.

In response, Google said Wednesday that Gemini's ability to generate a wide range of people is generally a good thing because Google has users all over the world. But we're missing the point here, the company said in a post to X.

It is unclear how widespread this problem actually was. On Thursday morning, Gemini responded to a Washington Post reporter's input asking to see beautiful women, handsome men, social media influencers, engineers, teachers, and gay couples before Google blocked its image generation feature. Created white people accordingly.

What caused Gemini to miss the mark?

Google declined to respond to questions from The Post.

Gemini's off-the-mark example could have been caused by several types of interventions, said Margaret, former co-head of ethical AI at Google and chief ethical scientist at AI startup Hugging Face. Mitchell said. Mitchell said Google may have been adding terms related to ethnic diversity to user prompts behind the scenes. In that case, a prompt like Portrait of a Chef could be Portrait of an Indigenous Chef. In this scenario, the terms added may be randomly selected, and multiple terms may be added to the prompt.

Mitchell said Google may prioritize showing images generated based on darker skin tones. For example, if Gemini generated 10 images of her per prompt, Google would have the system analyze the skin tones of the people depicted in the images and place images of people with darker skin to the top of the queue. You will have to push. So if Gemini only shows you the top four images, you'll most likely see images with darker skin tones, she said.

In either case, Mitchell added, these modifications address biases caused by changes made after the AI ​​system was trained.

Instead of focusing on these reactive solutions, we need to focus on data. If we manage our data properly from the beginning, we don't need to have a racist system in place, she said.

Google is not the first to try to solve AI diversity problems.

OpenAI used a similar technique in an early version of its AI imaging tool in July 2022. When a user requests an image of a person without specifying their race or gender, OpenAI applies changes at the system level that allow DALL-E to produce images that more accurately reflect the diversity of the world's population, the company says. is writing.

These system-level rules are typically enacted in response to bad PR and are used to filter the vast datasets of billions of image-caption pairs used to train the model, or to fine-tune the model. It is less costly and less labor intensive than other interventions such as adjustments. Build models towards the end of the development cycle, possibly with human feedback.

Why AI has diversity issues and bias

AI imaging tools are typically trained on data collected from the internet, making little progress in reducing bias. These web scrapes are primarily limited to the United States and Europe, providing a limited view of the world. According to internet users in the US and Europe, in the same way that large-scale language models act like probabilistic machines that predict the next word in a sentence, AI image generators can There is a tendency to stereotype people based on their image.

They've been trained on a lot of discriminatory, racist, and sexist images and content on the web, so it's no surprise that we can't make generative AI do everything we want it to do. No, said Safiya Umoja Noble, co-founder and dean of the university. UCLA Center for Critical Internet Research, author of Algorithms of Oppression.

A recent Post investigation found that the open-source AI tool Stable Diffusion XL, which has been improved over its predecessor, still shows extreme contrasts between people than in the real world, including showing only non-white and primarily dark-skinned people in images. It has been found that there are species differences. According to the latest data from the Census Bureau's Survey of Income and Program Participation, 63 percent of food stamp recipients receive social services, despite being white and 27 percent black.

In contrast, some of the examples that Gemini critics cite as historically inaccurate do not apply to real life. A viral tweet from the @EndofWokeness account prompts for an image of a Viking, then an image of a non-white man and a black woman, then an image of an Indian woman and a black man for the Pope. Ta.

The Catholic Church prohibits women from becoming popes. However, several Catholic cardinals considered candidates in the event Pope Francis dies or abdicates are black men from African countries. Viking trade routes extended into Turkey and North Africa, and there is archaeological evidence of black people living in Viking-era Britain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/nation-world/2024/02/23/google-takes-down-gemini-ai-image-generator-after-it-created-a-female-pope-and-black-founding-father/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos