Marine Technology Acceleration Plan receives federal support – St Pete Catalyst





Entrepreneurs, scientists and innovation leaders are working together to create an ocean-focused business accelerator in St. Petersburg. After receiving the plan funding, they will now compete for millions of federal dollars.

The U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on February 20 that they have awarded $3.9 million through a new ocean-based climate recovery accelerator program. His local proposal was one of 16 nationwide to receive funding.

Tampa Bay Wave, the St. Petersburg Innovation District, and St. Petersburg USF could now receive between $5 million and $15 million to establish BlueTech | X accelerator. We develop startups and entrepreneurs who deliver pioneering environmental resilience solutions through new technologies, products and services.

We think this hits the sweet spot of what NOOA was looking for to broaden the perspective of what it means to do business in the blue economy, said Alison Barlow, executive director of the Innovation District. states. That is, taking the benefits from the traditional people working in the field (academics, government, nonprofit organizations, and some private companies) and combining it with innovative technology.

Barlow told Catalyst that Tampa Bay Wave (TBW) has a proven history with federal projects. This nonprofit accelerator has supported over 500 startups and helped create over 5,000 jobs.

The “TBWs Catching the Blue Wave: Accelerated Americas Ocean Economy” proposal received $250,000, the highest amount raised through the first phase of the program. The organization recently partnered with USFSP, the Innovation District's lead institution, to launch the HealthTech|X Accelerator and FinTech|X Accelerator.

TBW CEO Linda Olsen expressed her deep commitment to protecting the region's coastline as a “lifelong resident.” She said BlueTech | The X Accelerator is not only a step toward preserving natural resources, but also a move to strengthen Tampa Bay's innovation ecosystem, a prepared statement said.

Innovation District and College of Marine Science officials applied for a $160 million National Science Foundation grant in November 2022. The funds were also used to foster a blue economy ecosystem.

Although he didn't make it past the semi-finals, Barlow said the experience helped him refine his ideas for his latest proposal. He said this would also allow stakeholders to “bring new players to the table.”

As a low-lying peninsula, St. Petersburg is uniquely vulnerable to the effects of climate change, which is currently affecting communities across the country. Barlow pointed out that the city also has a wealth of talent coming out of local schools and moving to the area.

The Innovation District is home to a myriad of public and private institutions that can help advance ocean-focused entrepreneurs. These include NOAA Regional Fisheries, Florida Marine Research Institute, ARK Innovation Center, U.S. Coast Guard, and the College of Marine Sciences' Center for Ocean Mapping and Innovative Technologies (COMIT).

USF is poised to make significant contributions to BlueTech | Sylvia Thomas, vice president of research and innovation, said the said in a statement.

Barlow oversees the Maritime and Defense Technology Hub, which is also part of the roughly 1-square-mile district. The facility houses approximately 20 organizations, including the Florida Flood Hub.

Barlow expects the accelerator cohort to get the most out of their experience by splitting their time between the hub, the university, and where they have mentors. He said program leadership conducts a careful recruitment and selection process to select participants.

“If we don't have accelerators in the right place, we're going to have a great ecosystem,” Barlow added. “We have so many partners. Maybe there's another place we can introduce them to. So we keep them in the family.”

Partners will begin the planning phase of the program on March 1st. Final proposals are expected to be submitted by the end of July, and NOAA will award up to $55 million to the five proposed accelerators.

Barlow said it will likely take a year for officials to announce recipients. Asked if the accelerator would move forward without additional federal funding, he said, “I think it's heading in that direction.”

A long-standing relationship with NOAA could increase the chances of victory. The agency's statement quotes Dr. Rick Spinrad, the agency's administrator.

He also attended the Habs grand opening in March 2022. Its connective tissue, cohesion, and extraordinary potential for influence are unlike anything we've seen before, Spinrad said at the time. I can't say it that strongly.

