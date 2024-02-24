7 Dangerously Dominant Tech Stocks at Recession Risk: The Economist





One expert said that the “Magnificent Seven” are controlling the stock market to an alarming degree. Jim Reid, head of economics at Deutsche Bank, said investors should be wary of an economic downturn. The United States is now in “sniper's alley'' of recession. It's based on when the last recession hit, he said.

The Magnificent Seven has an alarming degree of control over the stock market, and investors are underestimating the risk of a recession, according to one expert.

Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Tesla have a combined enterprise value of more than $13 trillion, accounting for about a quarter of the total U.S. stock market.

“My natural inclination is to say this is crazy,” Jim Reid, global head of economics and thematic research at Deutsche Bank, said on the “Merin Talks Money” podcast this week. .

He added: “As an economic historian, I have a bias to believe that this is nonsense, it doesn't make any sense, and that it is a warning of even more difficult times ahead.”

But Reid said it doesn't seem that big tech companies are wildly overvalued, given that they generate more profits than the rest of the world's stock markets as a whole. He pointed out that at the height of the dot-com bubble, there was much more speculation and much less profit.

Mr Reid also warned that the market was being too relaxed about a potential recession. He is fully confident that the Fed will achieve a “soft landing” that reduces inflation without hurting the economy.

The veteran economist noted that media talk of soft landings has spiked six to 18 months before each of the past three or four recessions.

Additionally, he said recessions have historically occurred at least 19 months after the start of the Fed's rate hike cycle, this time in October of last year. As a result, a recession is now more risky than a year ago, even if a soft landing is now more likely.

Mr. Reed said the United States is currently in “sniper's alley of recession, from a historical perspective.”

Market experts suggested that Americans' pandemic savings boosted consumer spending and helped stave off last year's recession. However, the surplus funds are expected to be exhausted by the end of the year.

At the same time, he warned that heavily indebted commercial real estate developers may soon be forced to refinance at even steeper interest rates.

They are already grappling with a collapse in office values ​​due to the remote-work boom and a credit crunch as small lenders exited the sector after last year's local bank debacle.

Reid's message seemed to be that between market-dominating tech stocks and the threat of a lingering recession, investors can't afford to be complacent.

