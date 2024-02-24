Google apologizes for AI image generator that overcorrects for diversity





Google on Friday apologized for a flaw in its rollout of a new artificial intelligence image generation tool, saying that in some cases, the tool could be overreaching when searching for diverse people, even if such a range doesn't make sense. He acknowledged that there is a possibility that he may be compensated for the damage.

A partial explanation for why the image placed people of color in a historical context not normally seen is that Google GOOGL, -0.09% GOOG, -0.02% said its Gemini chatbot The announcement came a day after the company announced it would temporarily halt production. This was in response to a social media outcry from some users who claimed there was anti-white bias in the way the tool generated racially diverse image sets in response to written prompts. Met.

It's clear the feature misses the point, Prabhakar Raghavan, Google's senior vice president who runs search engines and other businesses, said in a blog post Friday. Some of the images generated may be inaccurate or even disturbing. We appreciate your feedback and regret that this feature didn't work for you.

Raghavan did not cite specific examples, but some of the images that have gained attention on social media this week include those depicting black women as America's founding fathers and those depicting black and Asian people as German soldiers during the Nazi era. There was an image drawn as The Associated Press could not independently verify what prompts were used to generate these images.

Google added new image generation capabilities to its Gemini chatbot, formerly known as Bard, about three weeks ago. It built on Google's earlier research experiment called Imagen 2.

Google has long known that such tools can be unwieldy. Researchers who developed Imagen wrote in a 2022 technical paper that generative AI tools could be used to harass and spread misinformation, raising many concerns about social and cultural exclusion and bias. I warned you that it was causing this. These considerations influenced Google's decision not to release a public demo of Imagen or its underlying code, the researchers added at the time.

Since then, pressure has increased to release generative AI products to the public, driven by the emergence of OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT and a race among technology companies to capitalize on interest in emerging technologies.

The Gemini issue is not the first to impact image generators recently. Microsoft MSFT, -0.32% had its own designer adjust his tool several weeks ago after some users used it to create deepfake porn images of Taylor Swift and other celebrities. did. Research shows that AI image generators can amplify racial and gender stereotypes in training data, and that without filters, when asked to generate people in various situations, skin Men with lighter complexions are more likely to appear.

When building this feature in Gemini, Raghavan said they made adjustments to avoid falling into some of the traps seen in the past with image generation technology, such as violent or sexually explicit images or depictions of real people. he said on Friday. Also, our users are from all over the world, so we want it to work well for everyone.

He said many people may want to receive photos of different people when requesting photos of soccer players or dog walkers. But users who are looking for someone of a particular race or ethnicity, or a particular cultural background, absolutely need to get a response that reflects exactly what they're looking for.

It overcompensated in response to some prompts, was more cautious in others than we intended, misinterpreted some highly unusual prompts as sensitive, and refused to respond.

He did not explain what the prompts meant, but a test of the tool by The Associated Press on Friday found that Gemini routinely rejects requests on specific subjects, such as protests, and has been criticized for the Arab Spring, George W. He reportedly refused to produce images related to the Floyd protests and the Tiananmen incident. square. In one instance, the chatbot said it did not want to contribute to the spread of misinformation or the trivialization of sensitive topics.

Much of the outrage over Gemini's output this week started on X (formerly Twitter) and was further amplified by the social media platform's owner, Elon Musk. Musk blamed Google for what he described as its insane, racist and anti-civilization program. Musk, who runs his own AI startup, has frequently criticized rival AI developers as well as Hollywood for having liberal bias.

Raghavan said Google will conduct extensive testing of the chatbot feature before showing it to people again.

Surojit Ghosh, a researcher at the University of Washington who studies bias in AI image generators, said on Friday that Raghavan's message does not mean that Gemini sometimes produces results that are embarrassing, inaccurate, or offensive. He said he was disappointed that the deal ended with a disclaimer that he could not make any promises.

For a company that has perfected its search algorithms and holds some of the world's largest data, producing accurate and inoffensive results should be a fairly low bar to be held accountable, Ghosh said. Ta.

