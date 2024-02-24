BBG names SoFi Technologies executive as new chief revenue officer » Dallas innovates





Dallas-based BBG has appointed financial services industry veteran Barrett Scruggs as the company's new chief revenue officer, an independent commercial real estate services firm and the industry's first bundled services provider.

“Mr. Barrett's impressive background, leadership experience, and track record of driving revenue growth and leading operations for major global companies will be a tremendous asset in the next phase of expanding our leadership position. Mr. Barrett's appointment to this high-impact role represents a continued investment in our services, clients and people,” said Chris Roach, BBG CEO, MAI, CCIM. said in a statement.

Mr. Scruggs will lead and manage BBG's revenue generation efforts and improve overall operational efficiency across service lines, the company said.

This includes developing and executing comprehensive sales and business development strategies, identifying new market opportunities, and fostering strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth.

BBG said Scruggs will work closely with cross-functional teams to streamline internal processes, implement best practices and identify areas for continuous improvement across BBG's operations.

Prior to joining BBG, Mr. Scruggs served as Vice President of SoFi Technologies, where he developed successful revenue growth strategies and led the operations of the company's workplace benefits business. Mr. Scruggs has also held other senior positions at the company.

“I am truly honored to join BBG and contribute to its market-leading reputation for delivering the best possible results to our growing customer base. I look forward to working with the talented team to drive the company to new heights.” I'm excited,” Scruggs said in a statement.

BBG's commercial real estate services include valuations, advisory, appraisals, desktop appraisals, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. We have 47 offices in major U.S. markets and serve more than 4,500 customers.

A national Big 5 commercial real estate valuation firm, BBG has expertise in the multifamily, office, retail, and industrial sectors.

