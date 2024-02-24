



Tech giant Google has moved quickly to address concerns about its artificial intelligence (AI) platform Gemini's handling of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The company's actions come as India's Ministry of Information Technology is reportedly preparing to issue a notice for responses generated by Google's Gemini AI that are deemed “problematic and illegal.” .

A Google spokesperson acknowledged the issue, saying, “We quickly addressed this issue. Gemini is built as a creativity and productivity tool, specifically for responding to prompts about current events and political topics. “It's not always reliable in some cases.” , or evolving news. ”

The spokesperson added: “This is something we are constantly working on improving.”

The controversy erupted after reports surfaced that Google's generative AI platform, Gemini, had provided answers about Prime Minister Modi that were deemed “offensive”. These responses drew sharp criticism on social media platforms, with users raising concerns about the platform's functionality and its potential impact on public debate.

In response to the protest, Electronics and IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted possible violations of the law, citing violation of intermediary rules under the IT Act and violation of the Penal Code.

In light of this controversy, Google has taken steps to address concerns about the accuracy of AI-generated content. The company has temporarily suspended Gemini AI's ability to generate personal images, citing a need to improve accuracy amid increased scrutiny over inaccuracies in past images generated by AI.

