Google Pay is officially shutting down in June – it's finally time to switch to Google Wallet





Fast forward to 2022, and Google Wallet has largely replaced Google Pay as the tech giant's primary tap-and-go app, except in a few countries, including the United States. However, a recent announcement may finally put an end to this payment app.

According to Google's official blog, Google Pay will be phased out on June 4, 2024 in the US and most regions except Singapore and India. Google claims that for those still using Pay, Wallet will offer the same functionality, as well as new features such as digital items such as transportation cards, driver's licenses, and state IDs. Google says that Google Wallet is “5 times more used in the US than the Google Pay app,” which means it appears most users have already made the transition.

However, if you currently use the Google Pay app, you can view and transfer your balance up until the deadline. This includes transferring money to your bank account. After the cut-off point, you can only transfer your balance to your bank account through the Google Pay website. Additionally, starting June 4th, you will no longer be able to send, receive, or request money from others through the app.

Migration can be an issue

The news that Google Pay is officially shutting down won't come as a surprise to most people. Because Google Wallet has been around for years. I'm honestly shocked that Pay still exists at this point, especially since Wallet is a great app thanks to its rich features and support.

But Google has a big hurdle to overcome, and that's the issue of branding. Most people use Google Wallet, but that's not what they call it. Because it's so close to Apple Pay, Google Pay is still widely known and many retailers use Pay stickers.

Google Wallet is undoubtedly one of the best mobile payment apps out there, and it would be a shame to see it lose brand recognition since so many users aren't even aware of the name change. Especially when Google just hands out new stickers to replace the old ones in retail stores instead of doing a proper information campaign to inform people about the switch.

While that is a valid part of the strategy to convert people, it cannot be the only part. Failure to do so will result in serious confusion and even mistrust. If the average user doesn't understand that Wallet is a simple conversion to Pay, there's a good chance they won't want to trust the app with future purchases. And now that data theft is rampant, the situation is even worse, potentially increasing mistrust even further.

It doesn't help that Google stopped supporting the physical card due to issues, which undoubtedly hurt the brand even more. Hopefully, the tech giant has a plan for this transition, otherwise it will cause big problems in the long run.

