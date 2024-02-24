404 error when linking to Feit in Google Home app





I'm trying to add Feit light bulbs to the Google Home app. I have an iPhone 12 running iOS 17.3.1. I already have his Feit account with the bulb set up (I've had it for years) and I can control it from there without any problems.

With the Google Home app,[デバイス]Move to[+追加]Click[Google Home で動作]Choose. When I select Feit, it asks me to link my Feit account, but every time I click the link in the Google Home app, I get a message saying “The requested URL could not be found on this server. That's all.'' I get a 404 error.

This is really frustrating because for years everything was linked via Google Home and worked fine. But when he tried to set up his second Home Mini in another room, he noticed that everything was set up with an old email account that he no longer uses. . I unlinked my Feit account and its Google account so I could set everything up with the correct Google account. But now I can no longer link these lights, which was the whole reason I bought his second Google Mini in the first place. I tried deleting and reinstalling the Google Home and Feit apps. I have reset the router. I've tried everything I can think of. Does anyone have any ideas?

