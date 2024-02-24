Google co-founder Sergey Brin has filed a lawsuit over a plane crash that killed two pilots last year.





Google co-founder Sergey Brin is facing a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the widow of one of the two pilots killed in a May 2023 plane crash off the coast of California. The company blamed the accident on a poorly installed modification, which his attorney claims was intentionally slowed down to destroy evidence, as previously reported by Bloomberg and Fortune. recovery efforts.

According to the latest complaint, filed Feb. 13 in California's Santa Clara County Superior Court, Lance McLean and his co-pilot Dean Rushfeldt flew from California to Fiji to go island hopping with friends. It is said that there was a contract to transport the Bullins seaplane until then. The $8 million Viking Air Twin Otter Series 400 twin-engine aircraft required an auxiliary fuel system for transportation, but the complaint says the mechanics failed to refer to the checklist or record it with the FAA. It is said that he did it from memory alone.

During the first leg to Hawaii, a fuel system failure occurred and the plane crashed into the ocean while attempting to return to California. The Coast Guard arrived within 15 minutes but were unable to rescue the two pilots from the overturned and partially submerged aircraft.

In addition to Brin, the lawsuit names Google and the Brinns family's investment firm, Bayshore Management, as co-owners of the plane, as well as those responsible for setting up the flight and maintaining the plane.

After their deaths, Blinn said he would help them recover, according to the complaint. However, according to the complaint, Bullins' representatives then allegedly told MacLean's widow, Maria Magdalena Olarte, that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was blocking the recovery of the body. He reportedly denied it.

Olarte is seeking damages and a jury trial on five charges, including wrongful death and negligence.

