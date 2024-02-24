What the Google Geminis race controversy actually means information





This week, a surprising discovery about Google Gemini, the company's generative artificial intelligence tool, sent the internet into a frenzy. For example, it could not encourage people to provide images of white popes, but it did respond to requests for black popes. They also seem to have a habit of placing non-white characters in potentially historically inaccurate settings. In response, Google stopped generating Geminis images altogether.

I don't think the outrageous ability of bots to reignite the culture wars over race and diversity is as interesting as the painful corporate realities it illuminates (painful for Sundar Pichai, anyway). It's hard to think of the next time a Gemini sustained a multi-day riot cycle on the social media, let alone the news cycle. We never talk about it! Especially when compared to the constant attention generated by OpenAI and Sam Altman, whether Sam is sneezing or whether Sam is going to raise trillions of dollars.

We are well aware that market forces can be wielded like a bludgeon by established giants like Google against relative upstarts like OpenAI, but the public debate surrounding Gemini is relatively I think the lack of this suggests Gemini's status as a distant compatriot. Simply, no one uses it enough to get upset about it. My thoughts here are supplemented by his Big Read report this week, which explores how tech experts are actually using his AI in their daily lives. When I spoke to more than 10 such insiders, almost all of them talked about his use of ChatGPT. In fact, they actually discussed this app, similar to Kleenexus, which is widely synonymous throughout the industry. So I wonder if the controversy over race and Gemini really holds true as an example of the adage that any publicity is good publicity. Especially when you get so little, your strongest rivals receive so much.

(Abram Brown is the editor of the Information Weekend section. He can be contacted at: [email protected] Or find him at X. )

Investor and former journalist Esther Dyson has watched several technology cycles unfold. (My father's boss was an Oppenheimer, she said.) And in her mind, the dot-com boom pales in comparison to the AI ​​era unfolding around us. . It's something much bigger and concerns so many people, she said this week.

She spoke to many of the investments we spoke to while creating a collection of stories detailing how Silicon Valley is actually using AI tools to attract big money and geeks. He was one of the founders and managers of the house. Dyson prefers using these because she can create brief biographies of the people she plans to meet (much preferable to piecemeal searches across her 18 Google links). Others use apps like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Midjourney to help them renovate their homes, decipher the rules of board games, draft wedding vows, tutor their kids, complete a transatlantic trip, and much more. I explained that it was used for a purpose.

Every time our weekend contributor Adam Lasinski is asked if he knows that his friend and longtime competitor Carla Swishera is as wealthy as she grew out of the journo game, , I like to say, if I had a dollar.

He's clearly joking, but at the same time emphasizing that Swishers are completely pervasive. But given her upset, you'd think she'd have some new material to cover in her new memoir, Burn Book: A Tech Love Story, but Adam says the memoir is mostly about silicon. It is said to be a rehash of a story that has long been familiar to Valley elites.

Remember the News of the World phone hacking scandal of the 2010s that tarnished and greatly disrupted Rupert Murdoch's media empire? Tony Award-winning playwright JT Rodgers turns all Sturm and Drang into “Corruption,” a drama scheduled to premiere at New York's Lincoln Center next month.

Mr. Rogers, who recently helmed two seasons of HBO's “Tokyo Vice,'' told The New Yorker that he promised to create a tense thriller, not an essay. Yes, I'll read it. He cast Toby Stevens, an A-list TV star and former Bond villain, in the lead role. Stevens plays Tom Watson, a British politician caught up in the story. Stevens sees the moment featured in the play as a turning point in history, when technology and digital media completely overtook print publications and traditional standards. He said he remembers when Obama first became president, everything he did on social media seemed so innocent. Now it has been weaponized.

Now Playing: Another Ring to Rule Us All

Hear, hear, you unclean! Earlier this week, Bandai Namco released a captivating trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree, an expansion to the 2022 hit game Elden Ring. As expected, the clip is light on plot details and full of vibes, so I'm really looking forward to playing the game when it releases in June. (I really liked the Wicker Mankamind Flayer beast in the trailer. Kotaku has lots of other details from the trailer.) To help myself, I'll probably go back to The Lands Between. , you'll be revisiting the original game, which is a challenging open-world play. I'm sorry I didn't dig deeper. The traces of the creative duo of video game legend Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin are evident everywhere. I think Elon is equally excited about this news. For his sake, I hope his enthusiasm doesn't set the internet on fire again. AB

Reading: The real fear of false voices

I remember the first time I heard clone voices. In November 2016, we saw director Jordan Peele take to the stage at the Adobe Max Conference to hilariously introduce the company's new Photoshopping Voiceovers feature. Mr. Peel struck me as the type of person who knew very well how technology could go wrong, but he seemed to accept that at face value. I wondered how much they were paying him.

Although the technology has come a long way since then, guardrails against its abuse are still not in place. Consider what's happening at ElevenLabs, an AI startup funded by Andreessen Horowitz that develops audio generation software. Bloomberg reports that the software has already been deployed to commit bank fraud, false advertising, and spread political misinformation. In response, Eleven Labs and similar companies, which originally developed software to improve the dubbing of foreign films, are scrambling to develop anti-cheating measures. Will they finally have to apologize for something truly horrible? Speaking of people who understand fear, Peele himself already had to make some damning statements in 2018, when his production company released a fake to warn of the potential harms of technology. released a video narrated by Barack Obama.julia black

Watching: Fantastic Marvel Flop

The latest Marvel superhero movie, Madame Web, received a dismal 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Please go see it anyway. With the right mindset, it could be the best viewing experience of the year. That's one of his really bad, great movies. Watch with friends in a theater that serves cocktails and think of it as a modern Mystery Science Theater 3000 style outing.

In fact, after suffering through too many self-indulgent Marvel movies, I appreciated its relatively short running time (1 hour and 54 minutes) and found its goofy weirdness to be a saving grace. Instead, she repeatedly steals cars and rams them into villain Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). No, I don't understand why she doesn't buy a gun. When it comes to The Sims, his words never seem to match his lips, and his convoluted prank on Madame Web is some of the most brutal product placement I've ever seen. It was conducted. (Example: The main battle prominently features a giant sign for Pepsi, the beverage consumed during the first half of the key scene.) Like I said, it's all a little lame, but I liked to free itself from Marvel's usual three-hour tangled web. Multiverse nonsense.Margaux McCall

Thought-provoking

We will always notify you when we run out of gas.

