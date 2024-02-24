Why you should never make this AI mistake in Google Chrome





Google Chrome just got an upgrade, and the upgrade comes with a warning you've never seen before on the internet's most popular browser. And in the brave new world of AI, this warning must be taken seriously.

Google issues AI warning to Chrome users

Google continues to rapidly transform its ecosystem as its evolving Gemini (ne Bard) AI platform infiltrates a wide range of desktop and mobile apps. In doing so, a whole new set of risks hits millions of users in a short period of time. Awareness is so low that Google has just responded with its latest major warning.

Help Me Write was released on Chrome M122. Google's blog suggests it can help users start writing or revise what they've already written, whether it's selling furniture, submitting restaurant reviews, or inquiring about hotel reservations. This tool understands the context of the webpage you're viewing and suggests relevant content. For example, if I'm an avid gardener and I'm writing a review of garden shears, Chrome pulls relevant details about that product from the page to support my recommendations and make them more valuable to other hobbyists. so that it becomes

Admittedly, we don't tend to write a lot when we browse the web. This is not a messaging app or his Gmail. For now, let's ignore Google's idea of ​​using AI to submit online reviews. This is like a rabbit hole. However, filling out a form may help a little. However, online forms often request sensitive information, such as financial or medical information. That's where the finer points of AI come into play.

Google warns that if the information you enter contains sensitive information, you'll receive an error message. Do not enter any personal information (such as medical or financial information) or use this tool on sites that contain personal or sensitive information. You can try other requests without including the information.

Why it matters: Google says that when you use Help Me Write, it sends the text, content, and URL of the page you're writing to Google. The company guarantees that even if you enter personal or sensitive information, Chrome will not use that information for model training purposes. However, you should also avoid using this tool on sites that contain personal or sensitive information, such as medical or financial sites.

Please help me write in Chrome

This is the next backlash against privacy, and nightmares await. In a world where millions of us overshare and the content we overshare is stored, reviewed by humans, and archived for months, even years, something will be broken.

All currently deployed AI additions will display such a warning. Some will be more troublesome than others. For example, with respect to smartphone apps, Google may collect sensitive information in your conversations, data that you do not want reviewers to see, or data that you do not want Google to use to improve our products, services, or machine learning technology. We warn you not to enter. .

This is because Google collects your conversations with Gemini Apps, related product usage information, location information, and feedback. This information will be used to improve and develop Google's products, services, and machine learning technology.

If you want to try this new feature and are currently in the US, sign in to Chrome and go to the More menu[設定]Select to go to the Experimental AI page. There you will see an option to enable “Help me write”. Start by right-clicking an open text field in Chrome and selecting “Help me write.”

As we've seen elsewhere, the AI ​​privacy warning also applies to Chrome, where it will largely be ignored. Google's challenge is that users have blind spots when it comes to generative AI. We know not to give apps stupid permissions, to monitor third-party app store installations, and to be careful about what we click, link, and open. But connect to her chatty UI and tell her everything.

As the FTC warned earlier this month about broader changes to privacy policies and AI, companies now face potential conflicts of interest. Companies have strong business incentives to turn rich streams of user data into fuel for their own AI products, while at the same time taking existing commitments to protecting user privacy.

At the moment, AI Uplift in Chrome is only available in the US and English, but that's expected to change. Be careful what you share between all these apps. But do so on the proviso that a real human might be somewhere behind the scenes reading what you write or listening to what you say. Remember all the horror stories when the smart speakers behind smart speakers were suddenly given a name and a face when they blew the whistle?

