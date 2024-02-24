Google releases new open LLM, Rivian lays off staff, Signal publishes usernames





Welcome everyone to Week in Review (WiR). TechCrunch's regular newsletter covering notable happenings in the technology industry.

This week, Google announced two new open large-scale language models, Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B, in its continued push for generative AI dominance. The company describes LLM as “inspired by Gemini,” his flagship family of GenAI models, each of which is available for commercial and research use.

Also, beleaguered database company MariaDB revealed it could be taken private in a $37 million deal. This non-binding offer comes 14 months after MariaDB went public via his SPAC, Paul wrote.

Many other things happened. In this edition of his WiR, we'll summarize everything, but before we do that, let us remind you to sign up to receive his WiR newsletter in your inbox every Saturday.

news

Tragedy: Earlier this week, former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's 19-year-old son, Marco Troper, was found dead at the University of California, Berkeley, of an apparent drug overdose.

Selling Cake: The future of bankrupt e-bike startup Cake is still uncertain, but Sean reported that the majority of its U.S. inventory will go to a man in Florida.

Change Healthcare Victim: Change Healthcare, one of the largest healthcare technology companies in the United States, has confirmed that it recently experienced a cyberattack on its systems.

Rivian job cuts: Rivian is cutting 10% of its salaried workforce to cut costs as the electric vehicle market becomes increasingly tough, putting further pressure on its future more affordable EV called R2. ing.

Acquisition of Dunzo: Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has held talks in recent weeks about a possible acquisition of Dunzo, a hyperlocal delivery startup backed by Reliance Retail, Manish reported.

Enhanced privacy: Signal now lets you keep your phone number private by introducing a username.

YouTube wins: YouTube dominates TV streaming in the U.S., according to a new report from Nielsen.

Valuation cut: Byjus says its recently launched $200 million rights issue is fully subscribed, but the startup's creation comes amid a rift between the edtech group and some of its major shareholders. Manish wrote that the company urged some of its major investors to participate.

funding

Profitable grooming: France-based Planity has raised $48 million to expand its software-as-a-service offering for hair salons.

Bricklaying robot: Dutch startup Monumental has secured a $25 million tranche for a robotic cart and arm that helps lay bricks for construction.

analysis

Segment Under Threat: Alex and Ron look at why customer data company Segment could be put up for sale by its parent company, Twilio. Activist pressure has a lot to do with this.

podcast

On “Equities,” our staff talked about Reddit's upcoming IPO and the impressive funding of edtech startups Loora, Bioptimus, and Dili.

Together with Shan-Lyn Ma, co-founder and CEO of Zola, we dive into the vast web of the wedding industry. Ms Ma said why she wanted to set up this business after trying to buy a present for her friend and realizing that her marriage registry was still a thing of the past.

And Chain Reaction features Steve Kaczynski, co-author of the book The Everything Token and co-host of web3's morning show Coffee with Captain.

bonus round

New AI chip venture: SoftBank Group's Masayoshi Son is reportedly seeking $100 billion to build a new venture to compete with the likes of Nvidia in the AI ​​chip space.

OnePlus returns to watches: OnePlus' upcoming Watch 2, the company's first smartwatch in years, promises an impressive 100 hours of use in full smart mode.

