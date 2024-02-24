Fox News AI Newsletter: Google's Awakening AI Image Failure





– Google apologizes after new Gemini AI refuses to show photos and accomplishments of white people – Cisco executive says AI is poised to enhance efficiency and security in the workplace – Federal ruling comes as a nuisance No more robocalls now that we've clarified our behavior.

Google's Gemini senior director of product management has apologized after its AI refused to provide images of white people. (Betul Abali/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Racial bias: The latest version of Google's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) frequently generates images of Black people, Native Americans, and Asians in response to prompts, but refuses to generate the same images of white people. Masu.

Empowering AI: The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools has the potential to improve workplace efficiency and improve security even when malicious parties seek to exploit these tools.

Withdrawal of Consent: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is enforcing reforms related to automated calls, or “robocalls,” after its decision to ban the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated voices in marketing calls. The final policy was presented.

Cisco's Jeethu Patel told FOX Business that cybersecurity and software development are areas where AI can help companies facing talent shortages. (Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

AI boom: NVIDIA stock soars as artificial intelligence powerhouse announces strong quarterly revenue increase from a year ago, reassuring investors that the AI ​​edge is alive and well Did.

Get the “tech”: With all the hype around generative artificial intelligence since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, companies are scrambling to hire talent who know how to implement and leverage the rapidly evolving technology. It has become.

Nvidia logo displayed on mobile phone screen and microchip. Seen in this illustrated photo taken on July 19, 2023 in Krakow, Poland. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

