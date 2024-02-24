Google's surprise Pixel 8 Pro offer is ending soon, don't miss out





The Google Pixel 8 Prophone was showcased during the Google Pixel 8 product launch event and… [+] Pixel 8 pro smartphone, Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Buds Pro earbuds, October 4, 2023, New York. (Photo credit: Ed JONES/AFP) (Photo credit: ED JONES/AFP, Getty Images)

Google's surprise sale on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, with $150 and $200 off each smartphone respectively, ends tomorrow, February 24th.

The discount period was originally scheduled to begin on January 24th and end on February 3rd. However, Google unexpectedly extended the sale until February 24th. The prices of almost all of Google's flagship devices have been reduced, including the Pixel Fold, Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel 7a, and Pixel Watch 2.

This isn't the first time Google has discounted the Pixel 8 series. Earlier this month, Google cut the price of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro by $150 ($190.17) and $100 ($126.78) in the UK.

The company also gave YouTube Premium subscribers a $125 gift card to use toward the purchase of a Pixel 8. It also emailed random Google Photos users a $100 store credit coupon and temporarily increased their trade-in value.

Google has never been shy about pricing its devices competitively. From deliberately cheap Nexus smartphones to the price drop on his early Pixel devices just before Christmas. But I've never seen this company repeat discounts like this before. Holding back-to-back sales is pretty unprecedented, and I suspect Google isn't done yet.

If you missed out on this sale but want to buy a Pixel smartphone, we think there will be more opportunities in the coming months, especially as Samsung gears up for the Galaxy Fold 6 launch in the summer. Just as Samsung announced the Galaxy S24, Google launched a new mint-colored Pixel 8 to put the Korean company in the spotlight. Check out my colleague his David Phelans' story on that here.

Competition among the largest smartphone manufacturers is currently extremely fierce. Buyers are holding on to their phones for longer, so it's even more important for these companies to make sure they buy their phones. The repeated discounts on hardware could be a sign of the arrival of his paywalled AI capabilities, as Samsung has hinted.

At the same time, Google has revamped many of its core products, including YouTube Premium and Google One, to encourage more customers to sign up. The registration on Google One has been particularly successful, and the company recently announced that the number of paid subscribers of its cloud storage service has reached 100 million. Google is also giving Google One 5TB and above subscribers a few months of free access to Gemini Advanced.

As hardware gets cheaper, we can expect to see more deals for these bundled services, or even increased subscription prices for existing services, as Google did with YouTube Premium.

Updated February 24: As predicted in this article, Google is already planning to launch new deals. A banner at the top of his website in the Google UK Store indicates that there will be a great sale coming soon. March 24th 1st – Come back again between March 24th and shop for special limited time offers.

There are no details on what devices will be launched, but we're sure it will include the Pixel 8 series. This is also his one-day flash sale, so you might get a bigger discount than before. Google is in some form here, and in 2020 the company celebrated Google's 22nd birthday with a 24-hour sale event with 22% off select products. However, this did not include Pixel smartphones, but rather focused on the company's new Nest products.

We'll have to wait and see what Google has in store. To stay updated, hit the follow button at the bottom of this story.

