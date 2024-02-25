Google prepares update for Pixel Fold 2 camera





Google's bookish Pixel Fold is being reinvented for 2024, with key parts of the Pixel's icon set to change.

Google's first Pixel Fold

Ewan Spence

More information about the Pixel Fold 2 comes from the esteemed team at MySmartPrix, with concept images and photos built from a number of leaks, and details available online.

One of the key changes is the primary camera. The first Pixel Fold had a solid camera bar across the back panel. This is in line with the design language seen on the Pixel 6 smartphones, and that design was carried over into the current Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, giving Google's phones a distinctive silhouette. The Fold 2 skips this bar in favor of giving the camera's two lenses and related elements a more traditional raised island.

Compared to the Pixel Fold, the Fold 2s' camera solution looks clunky and out of place.

It also has two selfie cameras, one on the cover display in the usual punch-out hole and the other under-display camera on the internal display. Going below the display means you have an unobstructed view of the entire panel, but you'll want to see how much of the camera is obscured when you lift the handset to check.

Finally, like many foldables in 2024, the Fold 2 tweaks the aspect ratio of previous models to create a more user-friendly cover display and a larger internal screen. For the Pixel Fold 2, going in the opposite direction from the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold series, the Pixel Folds' squat screen will be stretched to give it a more classic look as a smartphone, at least when it's closed. .

For many critics, last year's Pixel Fold was an impressive debut for Google in the foldable space, and while it was clearly a first-generation product, the changes to Android signaled that Google was serious about the space. showed that they are working on it. It's only enhanced by a second device, especially one that takes lessons from his 2023 debut.

Read about Honor's latest foldable, the Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR…

