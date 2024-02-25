Google Pixel shipments will reach record high in 2023





Summary Google Pixel smartphones have had a hard time gaining traction despite having great cameras, but the new milestone of 10 million units shipped shows progress. Google's decision to start Pixel production in India signals a strategy to make its supply chain more resilient and target local consumers. Google's move to follow Apple's lead in manufacturing in India reflects an industry trend among tech giants seeking diversification.

Google's Pixel smartphones are known for their excellent cameras and software design, but their quirks and low numbers have prevented them from gaining much traction in the industry. This dilemma has been around since the first Pixel smartphone. Despite all the improvements, the question remains: Why aren't more people using Google's excellent Android smartphones? Things seemed to be looking up for the Mountain View-based tech giant last year when its Pixel smartphone reached a new milestone.

According to a report in Nikkei Asia, Google aims to ship around 10 million Pixel smartphones in 2023 and reach the same milestone this year, further establishing itself as a major player in the smartphone game. Become. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro likely contributed the most to shipments, but in keeping with Google's usual practice of keeping these numbers private, the specific breakdown remains private. Last year, Nikkei Asia reported that Google had ordered 8 million of his Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices.

According to the Nikkei Shimbun, Google has also given the green light to start producing Pixel smartphones in India next quarter. This information is in line with Google's announcement in October 2023 that it would manufacture Pixel smartphones in India starting with the flagship Pixel 8 series in the second quarter of 2024. This is all part of Google's strategy to diversify its production beyond China and Vietnam, a move aimed at strengthening the company. Improve “supply chain resilience.”

Production of the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to begin in southern India in the coming weeks. Google aims to have the first batch of smartphones in stores between April and June 2024. Following this, the standard model Pixel 8 will go into production in the second half of the year, with plans to set up a designated factory in northern India.

Although it is not clear exactly how many phones will be manufactured in India, this step could benefit both parties. Manufacturing mobile phones locally could mean more attractive prices for Indian consumers, while reducing dependence on a single production center.

Google is riding on the Indian manufacturing trend, following in the footsteps of tech giants like Apple, which started assembling the iPhone 13 in the country in 2022. This movement appears to be gaining ground in the industry.

