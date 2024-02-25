Vending machine error reveals secret facial recognition technology





Canada-based University of Waterloo is rushing to remove its M&M-branded smart vending machines from campus after outraged students discovered that they were secretly collecting facial recognition data without their consent.

The scandal began when a student, using the alias SquidKid47, posted an image on Reddit showing the error message Invenda.Vending.FacialRecognitionApp.exe from a vending machine on campus. The process of using a vending machine.

“Hey, so why does that stupid M&M machine have facial recognition?” thought SquidKid47.

The Reddit post sparked an investigation by River Stanley, a fourth-year student who was writing for a university publication called MathNEWS.

Mr Stanley sounded the alarm after reviewing an Invenda sales brochure that promised the machine could transmit the estimated age and gender of anyone who used it without asking for consent.

Frustrated by this, Stanley said years ago that the Privacy Commissioner of Canada found that some mall information kiosks were secretly using facial recognition software on unsuspecting customers. After discovering this, I learned that they were investigating a shopping mall operator called Cadillac Fairview.

Stanley reports that thanks to this official investigation, Canadians now know that more than five million Canadians who did not consent have been scanned into Cadillac Fairview's database. Although Cadillac Fairview was ultimately forced to delete its entire database, Stanley said he is concerned about the consequences if Invenda customers like Mars collect similarly sensitive facial recognition data without their consent. He writes that it remains unclear.

Stanley's report ended with a call for students to demand that universities remove facial recognition vending machines from campus.

University of Waterloo spokeswoman Rebecca Elming eventually responded, confirming to CTV News that the school had asked for the vending machine's software to be disabled until the machine was removed.

Students told CTV News that the controversy has shaken their trust in the university's administration. Some students claimed on Reddit that they tried to hide the vending machine's camera using gum and post-it notes while waiting for a response from the school. One student wondered if there were other places on campus where this technology could be used.

Elming could not confirm an exact schedule for when the machines would be removed, only telling Ars that they would be removed as soon as possible. Elming declined Ars' request to reveal whether there are other areas of campus where facial recognition data is being collected. She also told those who enjoy snacks on campus when students would expect vending machines to be replaced with snack dispensers that do not have surveillance cameras. I didn't.

Invenda claims machines are GDPR compliant

The MathNEWS survey tracked responses from companies responsible for smart vending machines on the University of Waterloo campus.

Adaria Vending Services told MathNEWS that the most important thing to understand is that this machine does not take or store photos or images, and the machine's technology cannot be used to identify individuals. He said that this is true. The technology works as a motion sensor that detects faces, so the machine knows when to activate the purchase interface without taking or storing an image of the customer.

According to Adaria and Invenda, students do not need to worry about data privacy as the vending machines are fully compliant with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the world's most stringent data privacy law.

Adaria said in a statement that these machines are fully GDPR compliant and are used in many facilities across North America. At the University of Waterloo, Adaria manages last-mile fulfillment services and is responsible for snack vending machine replenishment and logistics. Adaria does not collect data about users and does not have access to identify the users of these His M&M vending machines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/facial-recognition-vending-machine-error-investigation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos