Google apologizes for racist AI images





Concerns about bias in AI image generation

Google added new image generation capabilities to its Gemini chatbot, formerly known as Bard, about three weeks ago. It built on Google's earlier research experiment called Imagen 2.

Google has long recognized that such tools are unwieldy. Researchers who developed Imagen wrote in a 2022 technical paper that generative AI tools can be used to harass and spread misinformation, raising many concerns about social and cultural exclusion and bias. I warned you that These considerations influenced Google's decision not to release a public demo of Imagen or its underlying code, the researchers added at the time.

Since then, pressure has increased to release generative AI products to the public, driven by a race among technology companies to capitalize on the interest in the emerging technology sparked by the emergence of OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT.

Gemini's problems are not the first to affect image-producing devices recently. Microsoft was forced to make adjustments a few weeks ago after its designer tools were used to create deepfake pornographic images of Taylor Swift and other celebrities.

Research shows that AI image generation tools can amplify racial and gender stereotypes in training data, and that without filters, when asked to generate people in various situations, skin Men with lighter colors are more likely to appear.

When building this feature in Gemini, Raghavan said they made adjustments to avoid falling into some of the traps seen in the past with image generation technology, such as violent or sexually explicit images or depictions of real people. he said on Friday. Also, our users are from all over the world, so we want it to work well for everyone.

He said many people may want to receive photos of different people when requesting photos of soccer players or dog walkers. But users who are looking for someone of a particular race or ethnicity, or a particular cultural background, absolutely need to get a response that reflects exactly what they're looking for.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/discrimination/google-apologises-for-racially-insensitive-ai-images-17107082 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos