Google's chaotic AI strategy leaves users confused





Google has messed up its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, leaving many consumers confused by the flurry of new names, products and features released in recent weeks. The company's chaotic approach threatens to undermine public trust in AI and, perhaps more importantly, in Google itself.

In the past few weeks alone, Google has announced a dizzying array of AI products: Bard, Gemini, Gemini Advanced, Gemini 1.5 Pro, Gemini for Workspace, Gemini Business, and Gemini Enterprise. Rapid rebranding and product launches have spawned derisive internal memes from not only Google employees, but also many Twitter users who can't seem to keep up.

This sporadic startup strategy leaves users struggling to understand what's what. While Bard became Gemini, Gemini also refers to the underlying AI model. Gemini comes in multiple flavors, but not all have the same features. Availability varies by region, language, and Google product.

The introduction of Gemini Business ($20/month) at a new price point is like the matryoshka doll that once existed duet AI for Workspace Enterprise, a mystery nested within a mystery. Located below $30. A recent tweet from Google Cloud CEO Thomas Krianz, while aiming for transparency, proves that the taxonomy Google has spun is messy.

The problem is that Google hasn't been able to explain why users are interested in Gemini for Workspace or how it differs from previous versions of its AI assistant.

The company also confuses users with inconsistent and overlapping naming schemes such as Gemini, Gemma, Goose, Duet, and Duo.

I need Gemini to explain your tweet, but I don't know which version I can access since I couldn't understand what you said.

Luis Persechini (@LuizPersechini) February 23, 2024

Google's AI branding strategy is so confusing that even its own employees are making fun of it with internal memes and jokes. One incendiary meme shows characters from the popular TV show “The Office” raising their hands to ask a question. “Who is the vice president who measured his OKRs by the number of AI product names produced?”

Pressure to stay competitive

Google's rush is understandable, given the competitive pressure from OpenAI, perhaps its most significant rival. But its hasty and chaotic rollout will only exacerbate public anxiety about artificial intelligence. Google is effectively forcing customers into its messy kitchen and watching chefs argue over recipes. This spectacle of an open kitchen neither nourishes nor educates anyone. People just want reliable results presented neatly on a plate.

Rival OpenAI kept branding and access simple. Google, despite its formidable AI expertise, has somehow lost control of the narrative. A company's great innovation is useless if people don't understand how to use it. Google is currently facing a crisis of understanding.

To rebuild public trust, Google must start speaking up. No more constant model adjustments and market testing. Names and functions are no longer disjointed. Companies must provide a consistent AI product roadmap with transparent guardrails against harm.

Otherwise, consumers may lose patience with AI strategies that are too complex to trust. If Google wants people to actually use and benefit from AI advances, it needs to simplify messaging and streamline access. A scattergun approach doesn't help anyone, least of all Google itself.

