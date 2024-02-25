Former Google staffer says he was denied promotion because he is white | World News





Former Google employee and tech celebrity Sean Maguire has slammed the company, alleging racial discrimination during his time there. McGuire is currently working with Sequoia Capital, a venture capital firm that has helped build Silicon Valley giants such as Apple and Google.

On Friday, Maguire told X (formerly Twitter) that he was told he couldn't get a promotion because he was white while working at Google. He made this revelation in response to his own post last December.

In December 2023, Maguire asked his followers: “Should I publish the story of when I was told I couldn't get a promotion because I'm a white male?”

In response to Friday's post, he wrote, “Damn it, this happened at Google. That company is a total dumpster fire.”

Maguire claims that his boss at Google told him, “You're one of the top performers here, but we can't promote you right away because of your quota.''

I really shouldn't have said this. That could get me fired. But even though you are one of the best performers here, you can't get promoted right now because you have a quota. My hands are tied. Get the next slot. Please wait. I am truly sorry, Mr Maguire quoted his boss as saying.

Google, on the other hand, rejected Maguire's claims.The founders and the board have never talked [Google Ventures] Regarding personnel matters. Sean is a talented investor and we wish him well at Sequoia, but at no time did his race or gender factor into decisions regarding his promotion or career advancement at GV. That never happened, a Google representative said, as quoted by the New York Post.

In response to Google's rejection of his claims, Maguire wrote that no one at the company contacted him for his side of the story.

“Google denies that this happened, but no one at the company has contacted me about my side of the story. It's honestly pathetic. I don't want any compensation, especially If we're going to lead in AI, we just want you to solve these problems.'' Maguire posted.

Recently, Google has also come under fire over its AI model named Gemini. The company's Gemini AI chatbot's text-to-image generation capabilities have been criticized for inaccuracies and bias. Google says it is aware that Gemini provides inaccuracies in some of its depictions of historical image generation.

