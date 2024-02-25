MWC 2024 starts on February 26th: transparent laptops, OnePlus Watch, and everything else you can expect





Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, one of the biggest technology shows of 2024, is just around the corner. We're in Barcelona to bring you the latest innovations. Every year, the event brings the world's leading tech companies to Barcelona to showcase the pinnacle of mobile innovation. The event is scheduled to begin on February 26th, and excitement is building as major brands tease users on social media with previews of upcoming launches. I'm on the scene with my laptop and an insatiable appetite to take a closer look at the latest developments at MWC 2024.

Before that, here's a quick look at some of the key devices that will be on display in the coming days.

MWC 2024: New traditional foldable smartphones arrive

OnePlus has a track record of showcasing unique concept versions of its devices at MWC, and we expect this year to be no different. Last year saw the arrival of a water-cooled version of the company's OnePlus 11 smartphone, and this time too it could charm users with something new.

At MWC 2023, Motorola showed off an amazing concept phone with a rollable display that automatically expands from the device. It was really cool. However, there were no details of a commercial release. We may learn more about this and other innovations may be introduced as well.

At MWC 2024, we can also expect to see Nokia-branded and HMD-branded smartphones, something the company has already hinted at. The event will probably feature a new folding smartphone. These could be Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Honor Magic V2, etc. Honor has also confirmed that it will unveil its traditional Magic 6 smartphone at MWC 2024. Xiaomi 14 Ultra will also be unveiled in the next few days, and the device will be presented globally on February 25th. This is expected to be the latest flagship phone, likely competing with phones like the OnePlus 12 and iPhone 15.

A laptop with a transparent screen?

If leaks are to be believed, Lenovo is gearing up to unveil a fully transparent laptop concept at MWC 2024. Evan Blass recently shared an image revealing the see-through device. With a cover display made of transparent OLED and a see-through deck, this laptop hides the main components under an opaque chin. Additionally, Lenovo is expected to launch his 2-in-1 ThinkBook 14 G4, ThinkPad T14 Gen 5, etc. with a 360-degree hinge.

Xiaomi Watch 2, OnePlus Watch 2 are likely to be exhibited

Xiaomi has teased the launch of a new smartwatch among other products. Although the company has not confirmed the name yet, leaked information suggests that the Xiaomi Watch 2, powered by Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 SoC and Wear OS, will be unveiled at the event. Of course, the wearable includes Google apps. The renders show it features a large round dial similar to the one OnePlus showed off in its latest teaser video for the Watch 2.

Yes, the launch of OnePlus Watch 2 has already been confirmed. The teaser video reveals a small change in design, retaining the round dial like the previous version. The smartwatch is made from stainless steel and sapphire crystal, boasting a blend of durability and sophistication that's described as “rugged elegance.” Although the old version did not receive good reviews, the new version looks promising and the company is very confident in its latest product. It will be interesting to see what the new smartwatch brings and how companies convince users to buy their products.

Xiaomi SU7 electric car?

Xiaomi published a teaser on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that cars will also be on display. It's probably none other than the new electric car SU7 that was recently unveiled in China. This is the company's first electric vehicle and could compete with cars such as the Tesla Model S. This EV is not expected to be introduced in India, but more details about this will be revealed soon. Stay tuned to India Today Tech for the latest details on MWC 2024.

