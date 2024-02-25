Experimental technology made historic Odysseus' moon landing possible





Watching February's snowy moon light up the night sky this weekend might feel a little more special than usual after the dramatic moon landing.

Just over a week after its launch, Intuitive Machines' unmanned lander IM-1, also known as Odysseus or Odie, landed safely near the moon's south pole on Thursday night.

It was a historic moment. The milestone marks the first time a commercial spacecraft has made a soft landing on the moon, and the first time a U.S.-built spacecraft has reached the moon's surface since Apollo 17 in 1972.

But Audie's journey was unexpected, as the spacecraft encountered dynamic situations that required mission team members to think on the fly to avoid disaster.

Watching the webcast of the landing felt as dramatic as watching a space thriller, and it made me wonder why, more than 50 years after humans first landed on the moon, it still happened. It reminded me why it's so difficult.

Hours before Audies landed, the spacecraft encountered an unexpected navigation system problem that could have prevented a safe touchdown.

Fortunately, the lander was equipped with NASA's navigation Doppler lidar. The sensor was installed on Odi as a technology experiment to help future landers achieve precise touchdowns and fire lasers at the surface to find safe landing zones.

Experimental technology ultimately saved the day and played a key role in unlocking this monumental achievement.

Although Audi landed on its side with one foot caught on a lunar rock, the spacecraft remains stable, able to charge its solar panels, and has already accomplished several important mission goals.

Vultures are often thought of as dirty animals, but these misunderstood birds help keep the earth as clean as their feathers.

Kelly Walter, founder and CEO of South African conservation organization Valpro, said vultures are very careful about cleanliness. Their feathers need to be trimmed and clean in order to fly, so they spend hours cleaning them after feeding. They soar rather than flap their wings like other birds.

Vultures efficiently scavenge animal carcasses, preventing the buildup of bacteria that can cause disease outbreaks in other animals and humans. Their stomachs are even capable of destroying anthrax.

However, some vulture species in sub-Saharan Africa are at risk of extinction due to poisoning and hunting. So conservationists want to provide refuge for the much-maligned vultures.

When a 280-million-year-old fossil of an ancient reptile was discovered in the Italian Alps in 1931, researchers thought it was an extremely well-preserved specimen.

The dark color of lizard-like animal remains resembles soft tissue and skin, which may contain biological information, used to understand how early reptiles evolved. It may be possible.

But new advanced analysis reveals that most of these fossils are fake. The only dark colors are the scales encased in the carved rock and the black paint covering a few leg bones.

Now, the team has a new puzzle. The goal is to accurately identify the types of organisms trapped inside the rock.

When the European Space Agency's 5,000-pound satellite fell to Earth this week, it provided an example of just how much space junk surrounds the planet.

They estimate that about 30,000 objects larger than a softball fly hundreds of miles above Earth at 10 times the speed of a bullet.

And as governments and private companies launch thousands of satellites in the future, astronomers worry that light pollution from all the objects in low Earth orbit will affect scientists' ability to study space. There is.

A new mission has just been launched to closely examine abandoned rocket stages and other space debris to determine the best and safest way to remove them from orbit.

Scientists first heard whale songs underwater more than 50 years ago, but researchers have long wondered how Leviathan produces this echoing sound.

Baleen whales, such as humpback and minke whales, have uniquely shaped vocal organs in their throats that allow these marine mammals to make sounds and take in large amounts of air when they surface.

This eerie yet fascinating song allows whales to find each other and mate in the dark depths of the ocean.

However, their low-frequency calls are only emitted within 100 meters of the water's surface. Whales need to breathe to make sounds, and rumbling man-made vessels are a major obstacle to whale communication.

These stories may surprise you:

Astronomers have discovered the brightest known object in the universe. The object is powered by the fastest growing black hole ever observed.

Researchers have unveiled an astonishing fossil of a 240-million-year-old marine reptile, and say the mysterious creature resembles a mythical Chinese dragon.

Forgotten artifacts in a Berlin museum collection reveal that Neanderthals likely made adhesives to help grip stone tools, suggesting these ancient human ancestors were capable of complex thinking It suggests that.

Although it's not yet possible for humans to board a spacecraft to Mars, NASA is recruiting volunteers to live and work inside a Mars simulator for a year.

