Latest financial news, today's financial news in Bangladesh





Adopting new technologies, patenting innovations and proper use of social media platforms are some of the prerequisites for companies to ensure the desired growth.

This was observed on Saturday during a session on 'Growth Dynamics' on the second day of the 7th SANEM Annual Economist Conference (SAEC) 2024, which was held for three days at the BRAC Center in Mohakhali district of the capital.

Professor Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished researcher at the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), chaired the session, and Assistant Professor (Economics), Faculty of Liberal Arts, Indian University of Petroleum and Energy, virtually participated as a discussant.

Economists from Bangladesh and India presented four papers on various topics at the conference organized by the South Asian Network for Economic Modeling (SANEM).

Avichal Sharma, a PhD student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), gave a presentation on “Analysis of the role of elasticity of substitution in the dynamics of patent policy and economic performance in the framework of overlapping generations''.

In response to the paper, Professor Mustafizur said that Bangladesh is expected to graduate from LDC status by 2026 and therefore needs to comply with the patent system.

A graduate student in the Department of Economics at Jagannath University presented a paper titled “The impact of social media marketing on the performance of small and medium enterprises during COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 period: The case of Bangladesh.”

According to the paper, 41.5% of survey respondents said the increase in social media posts and pages was beneficial to them.

However, 50% of survey respondents said they are bothered by fraudulent customers.

Based on the findings of this study, it can be recommended that social media marketing is an effective and valuable means to improve the performance of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Therefore, there is a need to increase knowledge about the use of social media as a medium for business, the paper said.

Sushobhan Mahata, a doctoral student at the University of Calcutta, India, presented a paper entitled “Introduction to the Hidden Influence Game: Basic Structure, Its Representation, and Equilibrium Analysis.''

Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Sharma, Assistant Professor, Institute of Industrial Development (ISID), New Delhi, “Exploring Policy Strategies to Achieve Manufacturing-Led Growth in India: An Analysis Using CGE Modeling Framework'' Published a paper entitled.

