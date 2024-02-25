Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC opens first factory in Japan as part of major global expansion





TOKYO (AP) Semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. opened its first semiconductor factory in Japan in an official ceremony Saturday as part of its ongoing global expansion.

TSMC Chairman Mark Liu expressed his gratitude to the Japanese government, local communities and business partners, including electronics giant Sony and auto parts manufacturer Denso, for the seamless support they have provided every step of the way. He said he was deeply grateful. The company's founder, Morris Chan, was also in attendance.

This comes as Japan attempts to regain its presence in the chip production industry.

Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM) is expected to be established and operational later this year. Earlier this month, TSMC also announced plans to build a second factory in Japan, with production expected to begin within about three years. Private investment in both plants totals $20 billion. Both factories are located in the Kumamoto region of southwest Japan.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a congratulatory video message, saying the factory had taken a major step forward. He emphasized Japan's friendly relationship with Taiwan and the importance of cutting-edge semiconductor technology.

Japan had previously promised 476 billion yen ($3 billion) in government funding to semiconductor giant TSMC to encourage investment. Kishida confirmed a second package that would increase Japan's aid to more than 1 trillion yen ($7 billion).

TSMC is building its second factory in the United States and has announced plans to build its first factory in Europe, but Japan could also be an attractive option.

Japan, geographically close to Taiwan, is an important ally of the United States. Neighboring China claims the autonomous island as its territory and says it should be under Beijing's control.Long-term division becomes a flashpoint in U.S.-China relations

The move is also significant for Japan, which recently allocated about 5 trillion yen ($33 billion) to revive its chip industry.

Forty years ago, Japan was dominant in the chip field, with Toshiba and NEC controlling half of the world's production. This percentage has recently fallen to less than 10% due to competition not only from TSMC but also from Korean, US, and European manufacturers.

The coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the supply of electronic chips, shutting down factories including automakers, and leaving Japan almost entirely reliant on chip imports. This led Japan to pursue chip production in an effort to become self-sufficient.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd., wholly owned by Sony Corporation, Denso Corporation, and top automaker Toyota Motor Corporation are investing in TSMC's Japanese factory, with the Taiwanese giant retaining 86.5% ownership in JASM are doing.

TSMC said that once the two factories are operational, they are expected to directly create 3,400 high-tech jobs.

As electric vehicles and artificial intelligence grow in popularity, it's important to ensure there is an adequate supply of cutting-edge chips. Some analysts point out that Japan still leads in important aspects of the industry, as seen by Tokyo Electron, which makes machinery used in chip production.

Still, it is clear that the Japanese government intends to make a comeback. Tokyo supports a variety of semiconductor projects across the country, including projects involving Japanese companies such as Western Digital, Micron, Renesas Electronics, Canon, and Sumitomo.

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

