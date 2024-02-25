



We saw a spike in chatter within the SEO community on Friday, and today we've seen significant volatility reported. I haven't seen such a large fluctuation in third-party Google tracking tools for him in a long time. The tracking tool is much more intense than the conversation I'm seeing, so something could be wrong here.

Again, we've seen some initial chatter within the SEO forums and on this site since Friday. I decided not to cover it on Friday because the chatter wasn't high enough for me to post anything. Furthermore, while some instruments have started to see increased volatility, most have not yet.

To be clear, Google has not officially confirmed that an update is coming.

Well, today things have changed and today the tools are all overheated.

Google tracking tools:

Let's start with what the tool shows.

Semrush:

Similar web:

Moz cast:

SERP metrics:

Advanced web ranking:

Accurunker:

Wincher:

Mangool:

SERPstat:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

As such, most of these tools have been incredibly hot and have shown significant changes in their search result positions over the past few days.

SEO chat

Below are some of the conversations from various comments on this site and WebmasterWorld since Friday.

Speaking of which, has anyone else seen the big swings happening in the SERPs today? It's Friday, so of course Google is playing around again. Something is happening. Pages continue to be randomly removed from the index for 8 to 36 hours at a time. Very annoying. Speaking of which, did anyone else see the big swings happening in his SERPs today? It's Friday, so of course Google is playing around again. At SerpRobot, his February rankings on UK desktop and mobile have been steadily increasing, almost reaching his end-September 2023 rankings. Ahrefs has seen a slight increase in overall keyword rank.

Nothing seems to happen in the real world.

Yes, traffic has almost stopped. However, the exact same situation happened last Friday. US traffic continues to take a hit… -70% from today. In my case, the US traffic is close to zero (80% to 15%) and the rest is close to zero. I think it's the same. His traffic has gone from 4K per day to just 1K per day now. But from a payment perspective, the actual traffic seems to be around 400-500, so a lot of it is just bots. And… a 90% reduction would be: Something is happening right now. Google's algorithm is going crazy again. Anyone else notice? Google traffic completely disappears every Saturday at noon, so everything looks normal until Sunday.

This update seems strange, but Google has not confirmed that the update is coming.

What do you all notice?

WebmasterWorld forum discussion.

