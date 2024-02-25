Reddit signs deal with Google for AI training, plans IPO





Honolulu is where people sleep the least amount of time. Just over 2 in 5 adults in Honolulu (42.3%) sleep less than 7 hours a night. The Twin Cities are especially well-rested, with Norfolk (41.1%) and Richmond, Virginia (41.0%) the only cities where less than 60% of people get a full night's rest. Residents of Minneapolis slept the most overall, with just 25.4% of adults reporting they didn't get at least seven hours a night. St. Paul also ranked among the top 10 cities with the longest sleep schedule, with only 28.2% of people sleeping poorly. Among the superurban cities, people in Miami sleep the least amount of time. In Miami, 37.5% of adults don't get enough sleep, compared to 33.1% in New York City. San Franciscans have relatively healthy sleep habits, with 29.4% reporting not getting enough sleep, while Seattle has the best sleep habits, with only 27.4% not getting enough sleep. is. Top 10 cities where residents don't get enough sleep

1. Honolulu, Hawaii: 42.3%

2. Norfolk, Virginia: 41.1%

3. Richmond, Virginia: 41.0%

4. New Orleans, Louisiana: 39.4%

5. Detroit, Michigan: 38.9%

6. Kansas City, Missouri: 38.8%

7. Huntsville, Alabama: 38.7%

8. Toledo, Ohio: 38.5%

(tie) 9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 38.4%

9. Newark, New Jersey: 38.4%

Top 10 cities where residents get enough sleep

Percentage of adults who get at least 7 hours of sleep per night on average:

1. Minneapolis, MN: 74.6%

2. Madison, Wisconsin: 74.2%

3. Portland, Oregon: 73.5%

4. Seattle, Washington: 72.6%

5. Denver, Colorado: 72.5%

6. St. Paul, Minnesota: 71.8%

(tie) 7th place Lincoln, Nebraska: 71.7%

(tie) 7. Omaha, Nebraska: 71.7%

9. Arlington, Virginia: 71.6%

10. Boise, Idaho: 71.5%

Data and methodology

Data is from 2023 and comes from County Health Ranks & Roadmaps. Cities are ranked by the percentage of adults who report getting an average of less than 7 hours of sleep per night. Data was examined for the 100 largest cities for which data was available. Cities are mapped to county-level data.

This article was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.

