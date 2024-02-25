Perplexity.ai reinvents Google SEO model for LLM era





ChatGPT was released on November 30, 2022 to much fanfare and received a lot of backlash. It quickly became clear that people wanted to ask AI the same questions that Google and ChatGPT often couldn't answer.

Problems were piling up. ChatGPT replies were outdated, sources were not cited, and frequently new and inaccurate details appeared like hallucinations. At the time, Emily Bender, director of the Institute for Computational Linguistics at the University of Washington, was quoted as saying at the time that AI search is a Star Trek fantasy where you have an omniscient computer that you can ask questions of.

Perplexity originally wanted to build an AI-powered Text-to-SQL tool. But something else started happening in his Slack channel at the company.

Founded in August 2022, Perplexity ventured into building an AI-powered search engine that updates daily and cites multiple sources to answer queries. . It currently has over 10 million monthly users and recently received an investment from Jeff Bezos.

I think Google is one of the most complex systems humans have ever built. Denis Yarats, co-founder and CTO of Perplexity.ai, says it probably exceeds flying to the moon in terms of complexity.

First it was a Slack bot

Perplexity initially wanted to build an AI-powered Text-to-SQL tool to help developers write SQL queries and code in natural language, Yarats said. But something else started happening in his company's Slack channel, a chatbot that combines search with OpenAI's Large-Scale Language Models (LLM).

ChatGPT was then launched in late November 2022, becoming the fastest growing consumer application in history, reaching 100 million users within two months. People asked ChatGPT all sorts of questions, many of which could not be answered. But Yarats says the Perplexity Slack bot can.

In literally two days, we created a simple website, connected it to the Slack bot's backend infrastructure, and released it as a fun demo, says Yarats. To be honest, it didn't go very well. But considering how many people liked it, I realized there was something there.

For some time, Perplexity continued to develop Text-to-SQL tools. It also created BirdSQL, a Twitter search tool that allows users to search for very specific tweets, such as Elon Musk's tweets to Jeff Bezos. But AI-powered search engines have risen to prominence and, within a few months, have taken on new and difficult missions for businesses.

How is AI-powered search possible?

This raises an obvious question. How did Perplexity, a company he founded less than two years ago with four people (and has since grown to about 40), solve the problems that seem to make AI terrible for search? Is not it?

Two decades of failures by Google's competitors prove that being decent isn't enough. That's where AI provides a shortcut.

Search Augmentation Generation (RAG) is one pillar of the company's efforts. Invented by researchers at Meta, University of London, and New York University, RAG combines generative AI with a retriever that can search and reference specific data from a vector database, which is then passed to a generator to generate a response.

I agree with the lag [is useful for search]said Bob van Luijt, co-founder and CEO of AI infrastructure company Weaviate.what [RAG] This makes it possible for regular developers, not just people working at Google, to build these types of AI-native applications without much effort. He points out that resources to implement RAG are available for free on his HuggingFace for AI developer resources.

That led to widespread adoption. Weaviate uses her RAG to help clients establish AI agent knowledge based on their own data. Nvidia uses RAG to reduce errors in ChipNeMo, an AI model built to assist chip designers. Latimer uses it to combat racial bias and amplify minority voices. Perplexity then directs RAG to search.

But for RAG to be of any use, we need something to capture it in the model. Here Perplexity.ai takes a more traditional search approach. The company indexes the Internet using his custom-designed web crawler known as PerplexityBot.

If you want to perform well on up-to-date information such as news, you can't retrain a model every day or even every hour, Yaratz says. However, it is also not realistic for him to crawl the web at the scale of Google. Perplexity lacks the resources and infrastructure of a tech giant. To manage load, Perplexity divides results into domains and updates them with more or less urgency. The news site he updates every hour he updates more than once. On the other hand, a site that is unlikely to change quickly will be updated once every few days.

Perplexity also leverages Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers (BERT), an NLP model created by Google researchers in 2018. This model was used to better understand web pages. Google adopted BERT as open source, giving companies like Perplexity the opportunity to build on his BERT. Get a simple ranking. It won't be as good as Google, but it's OK, Yaratz said.

Keep Google at bay

But two decades of failures by Google's competitors prove that being decent isn't enough. That's where AI provides a shortcut.

Google has many restrictions. The biggest thing is advertising. The main page area is highly optimized. Denis Yarats, CTO, Perplexity.ai

In fact, LLMs are so good at parsing text to find relevant information that it's like their whole job is to find patterns. This allows the LLM to generate persuasive text in response to prompts, but it can also be used to efficiently parse and present the information it examines. You can try this out for yourself by uploading the PDF to ChatGPT, Google Gemini, or Claude.ai. Within seconds, LLM can capture documents and answer questions about them.

Perplexity essentially does the same thing on the web, and in doing so fundamentally changes how search works. Rather than trying to rank web pages to place the best pages at the top of a list query, it analyzes the information available from the index of well-ranked pages to find the most relevant ones. Find and generate an answer. That's the secret sauce.

You can think of this like the LLM doing the final ranking task, Yarats says. [LLMs] please do not worry [SEO] Score. All they care about is semantics and information. It's fairer because it's based on actual information rather than signals that Google engineers have somehow optimized.

Of course, this begs the question. Can't Google do this too?

Yaratz said Perplexity recognizes the difficulty of taking on Google, so it is focusing on heads of search distribution. Perplexity does not provide image searches, cache old web pages, allow users to narrow results to specific dates or times, or include shopping results. These are just some of the features of Google that are often taken for granted. He also believes Google will face problems related to its existing, profitable advertising business, rather than technical execution.

Google has a lot of constraints, he says. The biggest thing is advertising. The main page area is highly optimized. You can't say, “Let's remove this ad and I'll give you the answer instead.” we don't have that. You can experiment.

