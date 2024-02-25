Former Google employee claims he was denied promotion because he is white | World News





A former Google employee recently claimed in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) that he was denied a promotion because he was “white.”

According to the New York Post, Sean Maguire worked at Google's California-based Mountain View headquarters from 2016 to 2019. He is said to have made these claims in response to Google's Gemini fiasco. “Gemini is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said in a post on Friday.

Maguire made his allegations about Alphabet public in the wake of a December 16, 2023 poll on the social media platform. Should he publish the story of when he was told he couldn't get a promotion because he was white? he asked, and 91 percent of voters said yes.

“This has become incredibly popular in recent years,” Elon Musk, the platform's owner, said in response to the poll.

More than a month later, he made the revelation on Friday, and it went viral on social media. It recorded over 10.3 million views on X.

He described the company as a complete dumpster fire,” adding that Google denies the allegations. “But no one at the company contacted me about my side of the story,” he added in the post.

Mr Maguire said he did not want compensation. “We want Google to solve these problems, especially if it's going to take the lead in AI,” he told Google.

Additionally, he quoted a Google official saying, “I really shouldn't be telling you this.” It could get me fired. But even though you are one of the best performers here, you can't get promoted right now because you have a quota. My hands are tied. Get the next slot. Please wait. really sorry. – Google

“I've heard this story many times,” Musk said in response to the latest series of posts. Maguire also said that after the post, about five former colleagues at Google “contacted us with similar stories, evidence and screenshots,” and told Musk, “We need to start telling these stories. No,” he replied.

“FYI, this is just my teaser story and it's far from the worst,” Maguire added.

In addition to Musk's reaction, his post prompted reactions on X from several former Google employees.

