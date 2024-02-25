Google 'tests' news tab removal amid brutal media layoffs





Google's News tab suddenly disappeared for many users this week, a Nieman Institute report revealed on Thursday, sparking new existential fear in the journalism industry.

Between new mass layoffs and the alarming integration of AI search, media outlets are already experiencing deep anxiety about their future in a changing digital landscape. In other words, Google first makes itself an inescapable source of readership, then abruptly strips it of visibility at the exact moment it hurts the most, thereby making it difficult for the industry while the journalism industry is in the doldrums. It felt like I was kicking the crap out of me.

In an emailed statement, a Google spokesperson told Futurism that the search giant has “no plans to remove” the News tab. A spokesperson cryptically attributed the tabs' demise to “our efforts to better understand user preferences,” which included “testing different ways to display filters in search.” It was.

As a result, “a small number of users were temporarily inaccessible to some users,” they continued.

Still, the reaction to the tab's brief disappearance seems to highlight the rapidly escalating tensions between publishers and search companies. That's because platforms like Google and Bing, as well as new and very well-funded AI search startups like Perplexity's Answer Engine, are highlighting the rapidly growing tensions between publishers and search companies. It seems so. A largely traffic-based business model for the digital media industry with new text-generating AI search capabilities. Massive industry layoffs mixed with poor search results scrambled by AI, and the disappearance of the News tab doesn't mean the journalism world's stomach is completely resolved. It is no exaggeration to say that.

The news tabs appeared to start disappearing on Wednesday, and continued to disappear until Thursday, prompting a variety of confused and, in some cases, deeply irritated reactions from the possible subjects, according to Nieman's Sarah Saia.

“Has anyone seen the News tab completely disappear from Google search results?” Meta's Tom Gara tweeted Thursday morning. “Maybe I'm part of a test group or something.”

CBS News social media director Brandon Wall added later in the day, “I've been part of the 'no news tab' Google test group, and I don't like it.”

Once again, Google claims that it has no plans to discontinue the News feature. (The company also said in a statement that the feature should be brought back online for all search users.) And to that end, it's eliminating news filters during a fast-paced and high-consequence election cycle. It's hard to imagine. .

Still, there's a general feeling that Google's management of its news products leaves much to be desired, as its platform promotes garbage clickbait and even AI-powered plagiarized content. It's easy to wonder if Google News is going to get out of the business completely.

And in a larger sense, the integration of AI search is pushing the often-risky relationship between publishers and search engines into new realms of uncertainty. Especially given that search companies will continue to rely on the work of journalists to power these AI integrations, or the possibility that they won't receive fair compensation as their work is swallowed up and rephrased by AI models. There is a gender. And when you set these controversial AI efforts against the backdrop of declining quality across platforms and broader industry woes, you have the perfect recipe for heightened distrust.

The atmosphere, as they say, is quite off.

More on Big Tech and Journalism: Former Google news director admits Big Tech is killing journalism

